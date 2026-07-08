Momentum Recovery Launches The Cove, a Specialized Women's Trauma & Mental Health Treatment Program

The Cove's Dock House

After a decade of clinical excellence, Momentum Recovery expands its continuum of care with a dedicated treatment program designed exclusively for women.

We're incredibly proud to bring this level of specialized care to North Carolina.” — Carson Pitts, Director of Client Experience

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After ten years of helping individuals and families navigate trauma, mental health, and addiction recovery, Momentum Recovery is proud to announce the launch of The Cove, a specialized women's trauma and behavioral health treatment program in North Carolina. Built upon Momentum Recovery's decade-long reputation for clinical excellence and individualized care, The Cove offers a dedicated treatment environment created specifically for women seeking healing from trauma, mental health conditions, and co-occurring substance use disorders.For the past ten years, Momentum Recovery has earned the trust of families, healthcare professionals, and referral partners by delivering evidence-based treatment that addresses the whole person rather than symptoms alone. Throughout that time, one need became increasingly clear. Women often benefit from treatment environments specifically designed around their lived experiences, relationships, and the lasting impact of trauma.The launch of The Cove represents the next chapter in Momentum Recovery's continued growth and commitment to providing specialized behavioral healthcare. Rather than adapting an existing program for women, The Cove was intentionally designed from the ground up as a comprehensive, gender-specific treatment experience where every aspect of care reflects the unique clinical and emotional needs of women."Over the last decade, we've seen firsthand how powerful individualized treatment can be," said Carson Pitts, Director of Client Experience. "The Cove allows us to take that philosophy even further by creating a program where every therapeutic decision, every clinical intervention, and every aspect of the environment is intentionally designed for women. We're incredibly proud to bring this level of specialized care to North Carolina."Research continues to demonstrate that women experience trauma, mental health disorders, and addiction differently than men. Higher rates of interpersonal trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and complex grief often require treatment approaches that recognize both the clinical and relational aspects of healing. The Cove was created in direct response to those realities.Unlike traditional addiction treatment programs that simply separate men and women into different housing, The Cove provides a fully integrated gender-specific treatment program where the therapeutic model, residential environment, clinical programming, and peer community are all intentionally centered around women's recovery. The program offers comprehensive care for trauma, PTSD, dual diagnosis disorders, anxiety, depression, substance use disorders, and other co-occurring mental health conditions through individualized treatment planning and evidence-based therapies.The Cove combines Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), trauma-informed therapy, psychiatric care, family programming, experiential therapies, and holistic wellness services within Momentum Recovery's proven four-phase continuum of care. This structured model allows women to move through treatment with increasing independence while maintaining the clinical support, accountability, and community that promote long-term recovery.Located in Wilmington, North Carolina, The Cove offers women an opportunity to heal in a setting that combines evidence-based clinical care with the restorative benefits of the coastal environment. Experiential therapies, outdoor recreation, mindfulness practices, and a strong community of peers complement traditional psychotherapy, helping women rebuild confidence, resilience, and connection as they prepare for life beyond treatment.As Momentum Recovery enters its second decade, the launch of The Cove represents more than the opening of a new program. It reflects the organization's continued investment in innovation, specialized care, and the belief that every individual deserves treatment designed around their unique experiences and needs.To learn more about The Cove and Momentum Recovery's women's trauma treatment program in North Carolina , visit https://www.momentumrecovery.com/womens-trauma-treatment

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