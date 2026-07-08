Cova Software Wins POS/CRM/Software of the Year at the 2026 Grow Up Industry Awards

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cova Software , a leading cannabis retail technology provider serving retailers across North America, is proud to announce that it has been named POS/CRM/Software of the Year at the 2026 Grow Up Industry Awards . The honour continues a long-standing record of industry recognition for Cova, including back-to-back Software Company of the Year wins at The Emjays International Cannabis Awards.Presented annually during the Grow Up Conference, Awards and Expo, the award recognizes companies that have made significant contributions to the cannabis industry through innovation, service, and business impact. Winners are selected based on industry impact, innovation, leadership, and community support.For more than a decade, Cova has helped cannabis retailers streamline operations, maintain compliance, and deliver exceptional customer experiences through its industry-specific point-of-sale and retail management platform. Today, Cova supports thousands of retailers across North America with technology designed specifically for the unique demands of regulated cannabis markets.“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from the Grow Up Industry Awards,” said Gary Cohen , CEO of Cova Software. “This award reflects the trust our customers place in us every day and the dedication of our entire team. We remain committed to building technology that helps cannabis retailers operate more efficiently, stay compliant, and grow their businesses with confidence.”As cannabis markets continue to mature, retailers face increasing pressure to manage compliance requirements, optimize operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences while maintaining profitability. Cova's platform is designed to help retailers navigate these challenges through fast and intuitive point-of-sale workflows, real-time inventory visibility, robust reporting tools, integrated compliance safeguards, and seamless payment solutions.The company credits much of its success to the relationships it has built with retailers throughout the industry.“Our customers play a critical role in shaping our platform,” said Cohen. “Their feedback, insights, and partnership help guide our product development and drive continuous improvement. This award belongs not only to our team but also to the retailers who trust us to support their businesses every day.”One of Cova's most notable achievements is its proven reliability during the industry's highest-volume sales periods. The company has maintained 100% uptime during every 4/20 for nine consecutive years, ensuring retailers can continue serving customers without interruption during one of the busiest days of the year. Combined with an expert in-house support team that answers calls in under 30 seconds on average, Cova has built a reputation as a trusted technology partner for cannabis retailers across North America.Building on its success in cannabis retail, Cova is also expanding its award-winning platform to serve vape, CBD, and hemp retailers across North America. Like cannabis, these regulated industries require robust inventory controls, age verification, integrated payments and operational oversight that many generic retail POS systems weren't designed to handle. Cova's specialized platform helps simplify compliance while improving day-to-day operations with faster transactions, real-time inventory management, and powerful reporting. To make the transition easier, Cova is currently offering special pricing for vape, CBD, and hemp retailers looking to replace non-specialized POS systems with a purpose-built solution designed for regulated retail.“We would like to thank everyone who voted for us, supported us, and continues to be part of the Cova community,” said Cohen. “We couldn't have achieved this recognition without the incredible retailers, partners, and team members who have been part of our journey.”For more information about Cova Software, visit www.covasoftware.com About Cova Software:Cova Software is an award-winning cannabis retail platform trusted by more than 2,200 stores across North America. Its comprehensive suite of cannabis-compliant solutions—including point of sale, ecommerce, payments, inventory management, and analytics—helps cannabis, CBD, hemp and vape retailers simplify compliance, reduce operational costs, and grow more profitably.Cova’s flagship POS sets the industry benchmark for reliability, delivering 100% uptime on 4/20 for nine consecutive years. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, and Denver, CO, Cova supports cannabis retailers across North America with proven technology and expert human support.

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