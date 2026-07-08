Governor Moore Announces Awardees for $1.23 Million Investment to Help Maryland Workers Thrive in a Changing Economy

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 8, 2026) â€” Governor Moore today announced the awardees for the Maryland Lighthouse Industries Upskilling and Reskilling Program, a $1.23M investment that will help Marylanders build skills for careers in high-growth industries increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. The awards, which will support nearly 600 individuals, will go to organizations across Maryland that are expanding workforce training opportunities in the state’s critical lighthouse industries, including life sciences, technology, aerospace, defense, and manufacturing.

“We are setting up Maryland to lead the nation in this rapidly changing economy, and leaving no one behind in the process,” said Gov. Moore. “By investing in lighthouse industries we are empowering and strengthening our workforce to build the necessary skills for jobs of the future shaped by emerging technologies. This program will ensure that pathways to work, wages, and wealth continue to grow across our state.”

Governor Wes Moore announced the Maryland Lighthouse Industries Upskilling and Reskilling Program earlier this year. Funded through the Talent Innovation Fund, this program is part of a $4 million investment that gives Marylanders experience in rapidly-growing sectors increasingly shaped by emerging technologies. This investment funds hands-on learning for workers, supports the state’s longâ€‘term economic competitiveness, expands the talent pipeline for Maryland employers, and positions the state as a destination for companies looking to grow and innovate.

“Maryland is uniquely poised to lead the AI economy because we have a highly-skilled workforce and innovative companies,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. “Helping more workers to develop leading-edge technology skills will prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow and help shape the future of these industries right here in Maryland.”

Through industry-driven partnerships, this program will help Maryland workers gain in-demand technical and transferable skills and ensure Maryland employers have the talent they need to remain competitive in a rapidly changing global economy.

Awardees and focus areas include:

BioBuzz Networks, Inc.: Life Sciences (Statewide)

Davis Unlimited Information Technologies, Inc.: Cybersecurity (Capital Region, Central Maryland)

HUBZone Council, Inc.: Quantum/AI (Capital Region, Central Maryland, Western Maryland)

Maryland MEP, Inc.: Manufacturing (Statewide)

Technology Advancement Center, Inc.: Cybersecurity (Statewide)

Technology Growth Initiative Inc. dba Fearless Institute: Cybersecurity (Statewide)

University of Maryland, College Park: Aerospace and Defense (Southern Maryland)

“Maryland MEP is excited and honored to be a part of the lighthouse upskilling program,” said Mike Kelleher, CEO of Maryland MEP, one of the awardees. “This funding will enable manufacturers and manufacturing workers throughout Maryland to receive training in the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and the application of these skills in the manufacturing environment to compete at the global level.”

The Maryland Department of Labor developed this program in consultation with the Governor’s Workforce Development Boardâ€”the governor’s chief policy-making body for workforce development.

For more information, visit the Maryland Lighthouse Industries Upskilling and Reskilling Program webpage.

The Moore-Miller administration continues to directly invest in workforce development to prepare for and lead in the new AI economy, reinforcing the administration’s dedication to Maryland’s workforce. In February, Governor Moore announced the Lighthouse Industries and AI Internship program to expand training and experiential learning opportunities in life sciences, technology, aerospace and defense, and manufacturing for college seniors and recent graduates.

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