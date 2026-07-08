Three Marquee Events Deliver $33.5 Million in Economic Impact to College Station

Lone Star Grand Prix in College Station.

Record crowds for the Savannah Bananas, World Cup match at Kyle Field and a global track meet fueled a blockbuster spring — roughly $3.5 M in hotel revenue.

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A blockbuster stretch of marquee sporting events delivered an estimated $33.5 million in direct economic impact to College Station this spring and early summer, driven by visitor spending on hotels, restaurants, retail and transportation, according to Visit College Station.The destination marketing organization said the figure reflects spending by out-of-town visitors across three events, along with significant national and global media exposure that put Aggieland in front of audiences far beyond Central Texas.Visit College Station broke down the projected impact by event: the Savannah Bananas' record-setting May 2 game at Kyle Field at roughly $21 million, the Argentina vs. Honduras "Road to 26" World Cup warm-up — also at Kyle Field — at $12.2 million, and the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix at E.B. Cushing Stadium at $249,274.The Savannah Bananas turned College Station into a weekend-long destination, drawing more than 102,000 fans to Kyle Field for the largest crowd in the team's history. The sold-out spectacle against the Texas Tailgaters was broadcast live on ESPN. It capped a day of community festivities, including a pregame celebration in Aggie Park that drew tens of thousands more before first pitch.A month later, College Station welcomed the world. Defending World Cup champion Argentina faced Honduras before a crowd of more than 91,000 at Kyle Field on June 6 — just the second international soccer match ever played at the venue and part of the Road to 26 series presented by Turkish Airlines. The match brought international visitors to College Station in record numbers and showcased the city's ability to host on a global stage in the weeks leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.That same day, some of the fastest athletes in the world raced at E.B. Cushing Stadium for the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet broadcast nationally on NBC and awarding more than $200,000 in prize money. The field featured Olympic and world medalists competing in front of a national television audience, further extending College Station's reach as a destination for elite competition.The events also generated a wave of national and global media exposure that compounded the on-the-ground impact. ESPN carried the Savannah Bananas game, and ESPN+/ESPN Deportes carried the Argentina vs. Honduras match, while the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix aired nationally on NBC. Beyond the broadcasts, news coverage of the three events produced nearly 2,900 articles worldwide and a cumulative potential reach of 15.82 billion — an estimated $146.56 million in advertising value equivalency. On social media, hundreds of thousands of fans posted from the stands and around the community, adding millions of impressions to the destination's reach.Across the three events, College Station hotels generated approximately $3.5 million in revenue — with the Savannah Bananas weekend accounting for about $1.9 million and the combined USATF and soccer weekend adding roughly $1.5 million. Several properties, including the Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center, sold out, turning what is typically a slower early-summer stretch into one of the busiest weekends of the year.Visit College Station said the run of events underscores a core strength of the destination: the ability to host gatherings of every size, from intimate meetings to crowds topping 100,000.ABOUT VISIT COLLEGE STATIONVisit College Station is the official destination marketing organization for the City of College Station, home to Texas A&M University, the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and the signature Howdy hospitality that defines Aggieland. Located at the center of the Texas Triangle, College Station is within a three-hour drive of Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, making it one of the most accessible weekend destinations in the state. From game days at Kyle Field to military heritage, Brazos Valley trails to historic Northgate nights; visitors are invited to learn why you'll love it here. Plan your trip VisitCollegeStation.com

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