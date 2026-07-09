Zonar Launches Newly Reimagined Bus Suite Web Portal for K–12 Transportation Teams

New experience centralizes dispatch, ridership, route monitoring and reporting in one platform built around how student transportation staff actually work.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zonar , the leading provider of smart fleet management and safety solutions, today launched a reimagined Zonar Bus Suite . Bus Suite unifies GPS fleet tracking, routing, dispatch, student ridership, field trip management and parent communication in one system built on decades of Zonar hardware, with turn-by-turn navigation, and field trip management included as standard.In the Zonar 2026 State of Student Transportation report , 75% of districts cited hiring and retaining drivers as their top operational challenge. With fewer drivers, routes, ridership tracking, vehicle inspections and parent inquiry management all require streamlining. Bus Suite gives dispatchers the tools to answer, with the accuracy to back it up. Real-time visibility into route status and ridership lets districts catch problems early. When something goes wrong a team can see it early and fix it in the same platform before it spirals into delayed routes and frustrated families."District transportation leaders are being asked to do more with fewer drivers, tighter budgets, and higher expectations than ever before,” says Amit Anand, Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions Engineering and Product Strategy at Zonar. “District staff told us their tools slow them down at the exact moments those tools need to work hardest. We built Bus Suite for the dispatcher covering a driver shortage at 7 a.m. and the director who needs a full picture of the day before the first bus leaves the yard. We built Bus Suite around how districts actually work, giving them a complete operational picture in one place, helping them solve problems faster, improve service, and stay focused on what matters most: getting students where they need to be safely and reliably.”New Zonar Bus Suite capabilities include:Full field trip management in one place with the Field Trip Module which handles the initial request and cost estimate through approval, vehicle capacity tracking, and final export. What used to mean days of emails, spreadsheets, and phone calls to lock down a bus, a cost, and an approval now happens inside Bus Suite in minutes.Stop-by-stop delay data with AI-suggested schedule adjustments built from actual route history via the Route Utilization Dashboard to easily close the gap between anticipated and actual stop times. Districts see where a schedule is drifting, stop by stop, and in the same screen they can fix it in seconds, not hours. The dashboard delivers AI-suggested changes built from real route history, a confirmation step before anything goes live, and edit access limited to the people who should have it. Cut down on parent calls, earn their trust, and never spend hours doing updates again.Improved real-time visibility into every active route, run, and boarding event from a single screen with new Live Map updates which eliminate manual check-ins and calls to figure out where buses are at any moment. The Live Map that dispatchers already rely on is even sharper, with more accurate stop detection, and a cleaner picture of exactly where every bus and rider is in real time."With more than 11,000 students and nearly 1,000 field trips each school year, Monongalia County Schools relies on a dependable field trip management system to efficiently handle every aspect of the process—from trip requests and approvals to driver assignments and billing,” says Tony Harris, Director of Transportation, Monongalia County Schools. “Zonar has been instrumental in enhancing the field trip module to ensure it provides the functionality school districts need. The willingness to collaborate with school transportation professionals has resulted in a field trip module that is practical, efficient, and continues to evolve to meet the real-world needs of our district.”Zonar Bus Suite is a complete school bus routing ecosystem designed for K–12 transportation. Bus Suite handles day-of routing, GPS, student ridership verification, driver and parent app in one in-house system. In the 2026 Zonar State of Student Transportation report, 46% of districts named student-ridership verification a top investment priority for the year, the largest adoption gap in the study. Bus Suite Enterprise includes Zonar Z PassRFID ridership, where each boarding records automatically with a precise, timestamped record tied to the run. Because Zonar builds the hardware and software in-house, what teams see in Bus Suite reflects what happens on the route.The new Bus Suite web portal is available now for K–12 school districts. To learn more join us for a Bus Suite webinar and walkthrough register at https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/9b698d46-6ec9-4b20-bb83-d5c364cf75ad@048bb902-9f89-4f71-bba6-5a70675981c2 . To experience a ride and drive event highlighting Bus Suite, visit Zonar at STN West at booth #416 or visit us at www.zonar.com About ZonarZonar combines a unified fleet management platform with reliable telematics hardware and always-on human support, giving mission-critical fleets precise, trustworthy data to improve safety, ensure compliance and reduce operating costs. Proven every day in student transportation, where it safeguards millions of children, Zonar’s technology and partnership deliver the trust, transparency and confidence public-sector, field service and vocational fleets need to perform when it matters most. To learn more, go to www.zonar.com

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