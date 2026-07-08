Institute for Immigration Research Launches New Interactive Immigration Timeline Experience

Combines 250 years of population data, immigration policy, historical milestones, and personal stories to deepen understanding of America's evolving identity.

This project helps reveal the human experience behind the numbers while providing trusted information that places immigration within the broader story of America.” — Marissa Kiss, Ph.D.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, the Institute for Immigration Research (IIR) at George Mason University has unveiled "Immigrants & America 250: Data, Stories, and Policy Across United States History," a first-of-its-kind interactive digital timeline that explores how immigration has shaped the United States from its earliest years through today.

Developed in collaboration with The Immigrant Learning Center (https://www.ilctr.org/), the George Mason University CHSSWeb team, and the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress (https://www.loc.gov/research-centers/american-folklife-center/about-this-research-center/), the new online experience combines historical population data, landmark immigration policies, notable immigrant contributions, and archival cultural collections into a single educational resource designed for educators, researchers, policymakers, students, journalists, and the general public. The timeline will be officially introduced during a virtual, public webinar hosted by the Immigrant Learning Center today.

"Understanding immigration requires more than statistics or policy debates alone," said Marissa Kiss, Ph.D., Assistant Director of the Institute for Immigration Research. "By bringing together historical data, public policy, and personal stories, this project helps reveal the human experience behind the numbers while providing trusted information that places immigration within the broader story of America."

The interactive experience includes:

--U.S. population data beginning in 1770

--Detailed immigration statistics by decade from 1840 through 2024

--Changes in immigrant populations by country and world region of birth

--83 landmark immigration laws and historical events

--Profiles of 80 notable immigrants whose contributions have shaped American society across science, business, sports, arts, government, education, and culture

--11 curated collections from the Library of Congress' American Folklife Center featuring interviews, photographs, songs, music, dance, and oral histories that illustrate the lived experiences of immigrants across generations.

By pairing rigorous research with historical storytelling, the timeline offers a multidimensional look at one of the defining forces in American history. The project reflects the Institute's broader mission to generate and amplify non-partisan research on immigration through data, arts, and public engagement.

As conversations surrounding immigration continue to evolve, the Institute hopes resources like the Immigrants & America 250 timeline will foster more informed public dialogue by providing accessible, evidence-based information grounded in historical context.

"This timeline demonstrates that immigration is not simply a contemporary issue—it is woven throughout the American story," said Kiss. "Understanding that history helps us better understand who we are as a nation today."

The release comes as communities across the country commemorate the nation's semiquincentennial, providing educators and organizations with a timely resource for exploring the role immigrants have played in shaping the United States over the past two and a half centuries.

The interactive timeline is available now and is free to the public: https://iir.gmu.edu/historical-timeline/.

About the Institute for Immigration Research

The Institute for Immigration Research (IIR) at George Mason University is a multidisciplinary, non-partisan research institute dedicated to generating and amplifying research on immigration in the United States through data, arts, and public engagement. By combining rigorous research, original data, storytelling, and community engagement, the Institute helps policymakers, educators, researchers, businesses, and the public better understand migration and the contributions immigrants make to American society.

To learn more, visit: https://iir.gmu.edu/.

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