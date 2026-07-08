Euphoria Actress Jewell Farshad Opens Up on Working With Show's 2026 Emmy-Nominated Team

Jewell Farshad Euphoria via HBO Jewell Farshad Venice Film Festival Jewell Farshad

Euphoria actress discusses Season 3 following the show's seven 2026 Emmy nominations.

Being part of the final season of Euphoria was an incredible opportunity — one I'll always be grateful for. I can't wait to see what this team creates next.” — Jewell Farshad

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBO's Euphoria received seven nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Zendaya and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Colman Domingo. The season also earned nominations for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series, Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for the episode "The Ballad of Paladin," and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) for "Kitty Likes to Dance" — the episode featuring actress Jewell in the role of Penelope.

Jewell worked alongside Zendaya and Anna Van Patten in Season 3, under the direction of series creator Sam Levinson, with additional scenes featuring recording artist and actress Rosalía. The season's cinematography, shot on film by director of photography Marcell Rév, earned this year's nomination for Outstanding Cinematography for a Series, while the show's hairstyling and makeup departments — led by Kimberly Kimble and Doniella Davy, respectively — were also nominated for their work this season.

Jewell said the experience of working alongside an Emmy-nominated creative team shaped how she approached the role — and marked a turning point in the kinds of parts she has been offered throughout her career.

"Being on set with this team — from Sam's direction to the cinematography to hair and makeup — every department was operating at the highest level," Jewell said. "You could feel it in every scene. Sam allowed me to bring Penelope to life — a role I don't often get to play as a Middle Eastern woman. I was able to improvise lines with my costars Rosalía, Zendaya, and Anna Van Patten, and it felt fresh. The cinematography, filming on actual film, was groundbreaking."

Jewell, an Iranian-American actress, has spoken publicly about the significance of Middle Eastern women being cast in multidimensional roles rather than roles defined by stereotype. She has said her work on Euphoria reflects a broader industry move toward more diverse representation both in front of and behind the camera, particularly for Iranian and Middle Eastern women in film and television.

Euphoria, produced by HBO in association with The Reasonable Bunch, A24, Tiny Goat, Dream Crew, ADD, HOT, and TCDY Productions, has received 32 total nominations and 9 Emmy wins across its run.

Jewell continues to develop new acting roles and original projects following her appearance in Euphoria Season 3.

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