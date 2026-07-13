Taxposium 2026 Opens as NATP Honors Member and Chapter Award Recipients

Kathryn Keane, EA

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) today honored its 2026 Member of the Year and Chapter of the Year award recipients during the opening general session of Taxposium 2026 , the association's annual conference for tax professionals.Held July 13-15 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Taxposium brings together tax professionals from across the country for three days of education, collaboration and discussion about the future of the profession.Among this year's highest honors, Kathryn Keane, EA, was named NATP's 2026 Member of the Year in recognition of her longstanding commitment to the association, its members and the tax profession. As a chapter leader, former National Board member, educator and mentor, Keane has helped shape the next generation of tax professionals while encouraging others to become more involved in NATP."The strength of NATP comes from members and volunteers who choose to invest in others," said Scott Artman, CPA, CGMA, CEO of NATP. "Whether through education, mentorship, chapter leadership or sharing their experience, this year's honoree has helped strengthen both our association and the tax profession. We're proud to recognize her contributions and celebrate the impact they've made.""I was overwhelmed and deeply honored. True leadership can often feel lonely and, at times, invisible, so receiving this recognition was incredibly meaningful," said Keane. She credits NATP with supporting her professional growth throughout her career, from preparing for the enrolled agent exam to leadership opportunities, teaching and the lifelong friendships she has built within the association."Only other tax professionals truly understand what it's like to be in this profession. NATP creates opportunities to build those connections, and those friendships have made all the difference," Keane said.NATP also recognized chapters whose commitment to education, communication, member engagement and volunteer leadership strengthens the association and supports tax professionals across the country.The Texas chapter was named 2026 Chapter of the Year for its exceptional educational programming, networking opportunities, member communication and volunteer engagement. Arizona and New York received second-place honors, while Alabama earned third place.The Chapter of the Year award recognizes chapters that exemplify excellence in member engagement, communication, membership growth and volunteerism while delivering meaningful value to tax professionals throughout their region.The awards were presented during the opening day of Taxposium 2026, where attendees are exploring emerging issues, practical strategies and new perspectives through expert-led education and peer discussion.To speak with someone about NATP’s Taxposium event or its awards programs, please contact Samantha Strong or Nancy Kasten.About NATPThe National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the largest association dedicated to providing tax professionals with the resources, connections and education they need to skillfully deliver federal tax preparation services to their clients. NATP is comprised of over 23,000 leading tax professionals who have a superior standard of ethics and professional excellence. Serving nearly 11 million taxpayers, these members rely on NATP to deliver connections, content expertise and advocacy. The organization welcomes all tax professionals in their quest to continually meet the public’s needs, no matter where they are in their careers. NATP is headquartered in Appleton, WI. To learn more, visit natptax.com Looking for a tax expert?Tom O’Saben, EA, director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), is available for phone or video interviews to discuss federal tax topics including tax law change and its implications, taxpayer issues, tax preparer regulation and more. To schedule an interview with O’Saben, contact sstrong@natptax.com or nkasten@natptax.com.

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