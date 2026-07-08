Clean Remedies Highlights Hemp-Based Products as Alcohol Alternatives for Summer Relaxation

Clean Remedies has a variety of naturally flavored gummies that help people unwind and enjoy the summer. Add a couple of drops of a full-spectrum tincture to a drink or beverage to make it all the more calming and relaxing.

Clean Remedies is highlighting a growing trend: choosing hemp-derived wellness products as an alternative to alcohol for moments of relaxation and recreation.

Across the United States, interest in alternatives to alcohol has continued to grow as consumers look for different ways to unwind during social occasions and personal downtime.” — Meredith Farrow

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer brings more chances for outdoor gatherings, vacations, and social celebrations, Clean Remedies is highlighting a growing trend: choosing hemp-derived wellness products as an alternative to alcohol for moments of relaxation and recreation.

Across the United States, interest in alternatives to alcohol has continued to grow as consumers look for different ways to unwind during social occasions and personal downtime. Hemp-derived products featuring cannabinoids like THC and CBD have become increasingly popular within this evolving wellness landscape.

Clean Remedies offers a selection of hemp-derived products designed for adults seeking alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages. The company's lineup includes gummies, chocolates, tinctures, topical products, and other products that emphasize quality ingredients and transparent manufacturing practices.

The summer season has traditionally been associated with barbecues, beach trips, concerts, camping, and backyard gatherings - all of which are occasions where alcoholic beverages have long been commonplace. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, many adults are exploring new ways to participate in these experiences while moving away from alcohol. Hemp-derived products have become part of that conversation as awareness and availability continue to grow.

Clean Remedies notes that this shift reflects broader changes in consumer behavior, with many individuals seeking products that better align with their personal wellness goals and lifestyle preferences. Transparency continues to be a central focus for Clean Remedies. The company emphasizes clearly labeled products and rigorous quality standards throughout its product development process, allowing consumers to make informed purchasing decisions. As the hemp industry continues to expand, Clean Remedies believes that customer education and product consistency should remain priorities.

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These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for advice from a physician or other healthcare professional. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or health concerns.

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