ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today issued the following statement on the Court’s decision to uphold SB 92, critical legislation that establishes the creation of the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission (PAQC).

“We commend Judge Whitaker’s strong decision, and we’re proud to have defended the PAQC’s efforts. When an elected prosecutor fails to do their job, crime goes up and victims are denied justice. With this win, we have made clear that DAs who choose to ignore the law will not be immune from accountability.”

After SB 92 was passed and signed into law in 2023, the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney, the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney, and others filed suit in an attempt to block the PAQC’s operations. Carr’s office defended the law, and on July 8, 2026, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Whitaker granted summary judgment to the State.

Read the order (PDF, 274.53 KB) .