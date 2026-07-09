Yesy Hernandez selected for Global Icon in HVAC Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Yesy Hernandez at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yesy Hernandez , Founder and President of Climatisation HVAC, a LA-based, Woman-Owned Company, was recently selected as Global Icon in HVAC Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than two decades of experience in the HVAC industry, Yesy Hernandez has certainly proven herself as an expert in a male-dominated field. Yesy serves as the President of Climatisation HVAC Inc., a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in providing custom, eco-friendly HVAC solutions for commercial and residential projects. Ms. Hernandez emphasizes the importance of connecting with others on a personal level as the key to her success. She collaborates closely with her team and clients to understand their experiences and work together to create a shared vision.Yesy’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to Sales, Contract Management, Process Scheduler, Business Development, and Construction Management.Before embarking on her current career path, Yesy Hernandez started her career in insurance. It was in this career that she learned to connect with prospects, colleagues, and people on a human, authentic level through her client-facing role, which she now incorporates into her current career. With her mother’s encouragement, Yesy obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.Throughout her illustrious career, Yesy Hernandez has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was awarded Top Executive of the Year in HVAC as well as The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP. In addition, in 2025, her business was selected for Top Mechanical HVAC and Construction Company of the Year by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB.) This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored for her selection of Global Icon in HVAC at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, “Choosing Yesy Hernandez for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Yesy is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Yesy Hernandez attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.chvacla.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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