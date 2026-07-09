Spreading Holiday Cheer Year-Round Through Toys for Tots’ Be a Summer Santa Initiative

Summertime distributions like these are not about recreating Christmas morning, but about extending its meaning.” — Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President and CEO

TRIANGLE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The magic of Christmas doesn’t wait until December—and neither does Marine Toys for Tots. Nationally recognized as America’s flagship children’s Christmastime charity, Toys for Tots is committed to delivering hope, joy, and comfort to children in need all year long. As summer unfolds, July offers the perfect opportunity to join Toys for Tots’ Be a Summer Santa initiative and help spread Christmas magic when it’s least expected—and often needed most.While Christmas in July may seem early to some, for children and families facing financial hardship, it can be a lifeline. Bringing the joy of the holiday season to children year-round takes planning, generosity, and a shared commitment to ensuring every child experiences moments of happiness, no matter the season.Toys for Tots extends its mission well beyond the holidays by providing toys, books, and other essential items to children during the summer months, when support is often hardest to find. Through the Be a Summer Santa initiative, generous donors help make these summer distributions possible—bringing reassurance, joy, and meaningful moments to children long after the holidays have passed.That Summer Santa spirit came to life during a recent distribution event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, hosted by Storehouse of Community Resources, a redistribution partner of Good360. During the summer, children in low-income communities often face a "summer gap" in resources and enrichment opportunities, making year-round donor support critical to helping bridge that gap. At the event, 1,600 children received two brand-new toys provided by Toys for Tots—many experiencing the excitement of receiving something new for the first time all summer.For families attending, the impact reached far beyond the toys themselves. One mother of three shared that her children had been asking all summer when they could do something fun, while she struggled to stretch an already tight budget.When she learned each of her children could choose two new toys, she became emotional, saying, “I didn’t think they were going to get anything new this summer. This means more than you know.” Her daughter held tightly to her new game and doll for the rest of the evening—a simple yet powerful reminder of how meaningful these moments can be.“Summertime distributions like these are not about recreating Christmas morning, but about extending its meaning,” said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Being a Summer Santa means creating moments of happiness during times of uncertainty, strengthening communities, and reminding families they are not alone.”Events like these are possible because of supporters who choose to give beyond the holiday season. By embracing the role of Summer Santas, donors help Toys for Tots respond whenever children are in need, working through a nationwide network of trusted nonprofit partners to deliver hope, joy, and the enduring message that every child matters.Please help Toys for Tots bring the magic of Christmas in July to disadvantaged children across the country by joining the Be a Summer Santa initiative. Visit toysfortots.org to see how you can make a meaningful and lasting impact on the life of a child in need.

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