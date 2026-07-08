BAY COUNTY ASKS ATTORNEY GENERAL TO CLARIFY CLERK’S PRE-AUDIT AUTHORITY OVER CVB SPENDING

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday directing the County Attorney to seek a formal opinion from the Florida Attorney General on whether the Bay County Clerk of Court’s pre-audit authority extends to spending by the Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

According to agenda documents, Bay County provides funding through an annual marketing and promotion agreement to the CVB.

The CVB’s board is also the same as the Bay County Tourist Development Council, appointed by the county.

The documents also state that the CVB receives a substantial portion of its funding from the county.

According to the county, the question is whether the Clerk’s pre-audit authority over county commission expenditures also applies to CVB expenditures made under BOCC-approved agreements after the funds are transferred.

With the resolution approved, the County Attorney can now request the Attorney General’s opinion.

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