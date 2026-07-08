Treasurer Russell Announces More Than $1.17 Billion In Investment Commitments At July IAC Meeting

07/08/2026

Hartford, Connecticut – Treasurer Erick Russell today announced several new investment commitments reviewed and discussed during the July meeting of the Investment Advisory Council (IAC), reflecting the Office of the Treasurer’s continued focus on maintaining a diversified and disciplined investment strategy for the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds (CRPTF).

"Today's investment commitments reflect our continued focus on building a resilient, well-diversified investment portfolio that will continue to deliver strong results over the long term," said Treasurer Russell." These decisions are guided by a disciplined investment strategy, rigorous due diligence, and our fiduciary responsibility to Connecticut's retired teachers and state and municipal employees, and the beneficiaries of all the funds and trusts we manage."

At today’s IAC meeting, Treasurer Russell announced the following investment commitments made since the IAC’s last meeting on May 13:

In private equity , the Treasurer committed up to €150 million to Verdane Edda IV(D1) AB and up to $300 million to WCAS XV, L.P.

In private credit, the Treasurer committed up to $300 million to Sixth Street TAO Partners (G), L.P.

In real estate, the Treasurer committed up to $150 million to Lion Industrial Trust and up to $250 million to Artemis Real Estate Partners Fund V, L.P.

The Council also reviewed additional investment opportunities across the infrastructure and natural resources, and private credit asset classes. Deputy Chief Investment Officer Denise Stake and Principal Investment Officer Mark Evans then presented an overview of the RFP process and the finalist recommendation for Private Equity & Private Credit Investment Consulting Services.

The IAC shares responsibility for Connecticut’s investment strategy and performance. Its members are appointed by unions representing teachers and state workers, legislative leaders, and the Governor. The IAC plays a key role in setting the pension funds’ investment policy and asset allocation, and in the hiring of key investment personnel. All IAC meetings are open to the public. Meeting materials, including agendas, minutes and investment presentations, are available on the Office of the Treasurer’s website: Investment Advisory Council.

About the Office of the Treasurer

The Office of the Treasurer is charged with safeguarding Connecticut’s financial resources through prudent cash management and debt management, with the State Treasurer serving as principal fiduciary for six state pension and thirteen state trust funds. Additionally, the Office enhances the state’s fiscal stability through programs promoting financial literacy and college savings, and it leverages business partnerships to support the advancement of Connecticut’s social and policy priorities, including combating gun violence and protecting our environment. The Office of the Treasurer is led by State Treasurer Erick Russell, the first Black, out LGBTQ person to win an election for statewide office in American history. To learn more, visit portal.ct.gov/ott.

Contact: Brett Cody

brett.cody@ct.gov | (959) 529-2468