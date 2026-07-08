Logo for Austin Alliance Group Tina Cooper Wins Austin Business Journal HR Impact Award The moment Tina Cooper was announced as Awards Winner

Austin Alliance Group’s Director of HR Services recognized for supporting people and growing organizations across Central Texas.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Alliance Group (AAG) Director of HR Services Tina Cooper has been named a 2026 HR Impact Award winner by the Austin Business Journal Cooper received the award on June 24, 2026, during ABJ’s Best Places to Work + HR Impact Awards luncheon at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock. The annual event recognizes Central Texas companies and HR leaders who are building stronger workplaces, improving employee experiences, and helping organizations recruit, retain, and support their teams.The HR Impact Awards are part of Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work program. Since its launch in 2025, this award has brought greater visibility to the people behind the policies, conversations, systems, and decisions that shape workplace life. Honorees are chosen through an independent editorial review, with selections based on their achievements, contributions to their organizations, and impact in the local business community.The luncheon also celebrated several other workplace awards across Central Texas. Austin Simply Fit was named the No. 1 Best Place to Work in the Small Business category, while Q1Media took the top spot in the Medium Company category. The event also included the presentation of the new Limitless Award, sponsored by Marsh McLennan Agency, with Melissa Oesterreich named as its first recipient.These awards highlighted the range of people and companies shaping workplace culture across the region, from HR professionals working directly with employees to businesses creating the kind of environments where teams want to stay and grow.For AAG, Cooper’s award is both a proud and a very fitting moment. It also reflects the kind of client-facing HR work Cooper provides in her role. On any given week, she may be reviewing policy, answering payroll questions, working through employee relations, or guiding leaders through an uncomfortable conversation.As Director of HR Services, Cooper supports AAG clients with HR compliance, payroll administration, tax registration, benefits administration, employee relations, and best business practices. Clients know her as the person who gets into the details, asks the right questions, and helps them handle HR without making the process feel more complex than it needs to be. She explains the “how” and “why” behind a process rather than simply handing over instructions and moving on.That approach is reflected in the glowing feedback she often receives from her clients:Brian King, the CFO of Eureka Family Group, said, “Thank you for everything you have done during this initial year together. Your trustworthiness and reliability make you an invaluable partner, and I am grateful for our collaboration.”Anthony Rodriguez, Target’s HR Director, also shared, “Tina has been an HR guru and mastermind for me. Whatever the need, Tina, Bri, and the rest of the team are there! So grateful for their HR and recruiting expertise!”For Austin Alliance Group, Cooper’s recognition is not only a personal milestone, but also a reflection of the firm’s wider work with employers across Central Texas. AAG’s team helps business owners manage the people side of growth with human support, sound guidance, and a real understanding of what leaders are facing. Cooper’s award puts a well-earned spotlight on that work.

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