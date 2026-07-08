OPOTA Launches Third Series of Virtual Reality Trainings for Law Enforcement

(LONDON, Ohio) — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy has rolled out its third series of immersive virtual reality courses, expanding next-generation training for law enforcement agencies across the state.



“Virtual-reality training matters because we know, without a doubt, that the best training our law enforcement professionals can get is reality-based training,” said Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson, whose office oversees OPOTA. “VR allows officers to feel and see how they would react in different scenarios.”



The latest launch features seven new scenarios, growing OPOTA’s virtual reality catalog to 19 courses. As with previous rollouts, the third installment bridges the gap between classroom instruction and on-the-job challenges, preparing officers tactically and mentally for calls they are likely to encounter in the field.



For the first time, the curriculum includes a cross-disciplinary training scenario designed not only for law enforcement but also nursing, EMT and victim-advocacy professionals. Developed in partnership with the Forensic Nursing Network, the scenario explores the immediate response to a fictional sexual assault, emphasizing the importance of a collaborative approach to victim support.



The third series of trainings – which build on the skills, characters and storylines of the first two series – covers a diverse range of topics, including:

Avoidable dangers

Communication

Community engagement

Dangers of conflicting commands

De-escalation

Decision-making

Ethical and legal considerations

Officer safety and wellness

Scene assessment

Suspect interaction

Tactical considerations

Using time as a tool

The training is available on 160 sets of virtual-reality goggles that OPOTA has deployed throughout the state. This allows for low-cost, frequent and standardized statewide training that can be completed during a peace officer’s shift.The scenarios, shot on 360-degree cameras, were produced in collaboration with Ohio University.The innovative program was featured in the July edition of Police Chief Magazine, the official publication of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

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