NOTICE OF DETOUR: PORTION OF BAYSHORE ROAD (CR 607) AND NEW ENGLAND ROAD (CR 641) IN LOWER TOWNSHIP

The County of Cape May will be completing the resurfacing of Bayshore Road (CR 607) from New England Road (CR 641) to 200 feet south of Stimpson Lane (CR 645) along with the resurfacing of New England Road from NJ Route 162 to Bayshore Road on Thursday, July 9, and Friday, July 10. This work will include the installation of a new 2-inch-thick bituminous surface course. Upon completion of the paving, new traffic striping and markings will be installed, as will raised pavement markings for enhanced lane delineation.

Work will begin on Thursday along Bayshore Road near Stimpson Lane and proceed north along Bayshore Road. To safely execute the work, one lane of Bayshore Road will be detoured, while the other lane is maintained. During the resurfacing, northbound traffic will be maintained with southbound traffic detoured. The proposed detour route for southbound traffic will consist of New England Road to Shunpike Road (CR 649) to Stimpson Lane (CR 645) and to Bayshore Road. Local traffic will be maintained, and homeowners will always have access to their properties during construction. The work on Thursday will consist of completing one lane of Bayshore Road, then continuing to pave east along New England Road. Once the paving of New England Road begins, two-way traffic along Bayshore Road will resume.

On Thursday, as the paving continues east along New England Road, eastbound traffic will be maintained as westbound traffic is detoured. Motorists traveling south along Seashore Road (CR 626) will be directed to continue south to Stimpson Lane, where they will travel west to Bayshore Road then north along Bayshore Road to New England Road. Motorists traveling north along Seashore Road and wishing to access New England Road will be detoured west onto Stimpson Lane then to Bayshore Road to New England Road. On Friday, the detour will be identical as the remaining lane of Bayshore Road and New England Road is paved.

The detours associated with the paving on Bayshore and New England roads will only be in place during active construction. Normal traffic patterns will resume at night and on weekends. Also, during the first day of paving at each road, there will be a 2-inch drop-off between the existing lane and the adjacent resurfaced lane. Motorists should exercise caution when crossing over the centerline during that period.