GO2 for Lung Cancer Appoints Dr. Simi Ranajee and Kathryn Castricone to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2), the nation’s leading organization dedicated to improving outcomes for people at risk for, diagnosed with, and living with lung cancer, today announced the appointment of Simi Ranajee, PhD, MBA, and Kathryn “Kaydee” Castricone to its Board of Directors.Together, Ranajee and Castricone bring complementary perspectives and expertise in survivorship, community engagement, and philanthropy to advance GO2's mission.A two-time lung cancer survivor, Ranajee brings more than three decades of experience in healthcare, public health, strategic communications, business development, and health technology. Throughout her career, Ranajee advised and led organizations ranging from emerging startups to global healthcare and communications companies. Her expertise spans patient engagement, brand strategy, fundraising, public health, and healthcare innovation.Castricone joins the board after nearly two decades of dedicated involvement with GO2. A nonprofit fundraising and event-planning professional with more than 35 years of experience, she has been a steadfast supporter of the organization's mission, contributing her expertise to fundraising events, donor engagement, volunteer efforts, and community-building initiatives."GO2's strength comes from leaders who bring both passion for our mission and a commitment to driving meaningful change," said GO2 Board President Rick Sherlock. "Dr. Ranajee and Kathryn embody those qualities in remarkable ways. Simi offers the perspective of a survivor, coupled with extensive healthcare expertise, while Kathryn brings decades of nonprofit experience and an unwavering dedication to this organization. Their insights will help guide GO2 as we continue to expand our impact for patients and families everywhere.""We are excited to welcome Simi and Kaydee to the Board at an important moment for GO2 and the lung cancer community," said GO2 Co-interim CEO Danielle Hicks. "Their perspectives and leadership will help us continue building momentum as we work to improve outcomes for everyone impacted by lung cancer. Together, they bring valuable experience and a deep commitment to the patients and families we serve."For Ranajee, joining the board is the culmination of a personal journey shaped by survivorship and a career dedicated to improving health outcomes."There are rare moments in life when experience, purpose, preparation, and passion align with unmistakable clarity," said Ranajee. "As a two-time lung cancer survivor, I understand firsthand the challenges and uncertainties that patients and families face. Combined with my professional experience in healthcare and public health, I am honored to support GO2's mission and help create lasting impact for patients and families affected by lung cancer."For Castricone, board service represents the next chapter in a relationship with the organization that began nearly 20 years ago through GO2’s co-founder Bonnie J. Addario."My connection to GO2 began through Bonnie Addario's extraordinary vision and determination to change the future of lung cancer," said Kathryn Castricone. "Over the past two decades, I have watched this organization grow into a powerful force for patients and families while never losing sight of the people at the heart of its mission. I look forward to helping advance the work that has inspired me for so many years."Ranajee and Castricone join the Board as GO2 continues to accelerate efforts to increase survival, improve quality of life, and eliminate barriers to care for people at risk for and affected by lung cancer.About GO2 for Lung CancerGO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival and quality of life for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer through research, education, support, and advocacy. To learn more, visit GO2.org, Facebook (@GO2forLungCancer), Instagram (@go2forlungcancer), X (formerly Twitter, @go2forlungcancr), Bluesky (@go2forlungcancer.bsky.social), and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).

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