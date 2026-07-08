Attorney General Alan Wilson defends religious liberty at U.S. Supreme Court

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced he has joined two friend-of-the-court briefs to support religious liberty in two separate cases.

The first brief supports Catholic preschools in Colorado that were barred by the state from receiving universal pre-K funds. The funds were withheld because of the schools' religious beliefs about sexual orientation and gender identity, and their decision to admit only families who support those same beliefs.

That case has made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Attorney General Wilson previously joined another friend-of-the-court brief in December 2025 to support the religious liberty of the schools and those who wish to send their children to a religious preschool.

“Barring religious schools and families from a universal funding program because of their religious beliefs is a direct violation of the First Amendment,” Attorney General Wilson stated. “No State holds the right to do this, and I look forward to the U.S. Supreme Court affirming the religious liberty rights held by all Americans.”

In another case, Attorney General Wilson joined a brief in support of a Christian school’s challenge to Vermont’s exclusion of religious schools from public funding. That case is before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

“The hostility toward religious education is not limited to one state,” Attorney General Wilson said. “As Attorney General, I am committed to ensuring students and families in South Carolina can seek an education that aligns with their deeply held religious beliefs."

You can read the brief supporting the Colorado Catholic preschool here.

You can read the brief supporting the Vermont Christian school here.