The Vertical Buzz Is Chronicling an Entertainment Industry in Real-Time While It’s Still Being Invented

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Years from now, these conversations won’t simply be interviews—they’ll be part of the historical record” — Buzz Leer the Vertical Buzz podcast host

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While much of the entertainment world is only beginning to recognize the explosive growth of vertical storytelling, The Vertical Buzz has spent the past six months chronicling the people, companies, and defining moments shaping the future of one of the industry’s fastest-growing new formats.

What began as an interview series has evolved into one of the leading media platforms dedicated exclusively to the global vertical entertainment industry. Through in-depth conversations with more than 25 executives, producers, platform leaders, filmmakers, actors, casting professionals, technology innovators, and festival organizers, The Vertical Buzz is creating a living record of an industry in the midst of remarkable transformation.

Rather than simply reporting on the latest news, The Vertical Buzz is focused on something more enduring capturing the conversations, ideas, innovations, and milestones that will ultimately become the history of vertical entertainment.

“Very few people get the opportunity to chronicle an entertainment industry while it’s still being invented,” said Buzz Leer, creator and host of The Vertical Buzz. “That’s the mission of The Vertical Buzz. Every conversation, every company, and every milestone we cover becomes part of the story of how vertical entertainment is growing from an emerging format into a global industry.”

Recent episodes have featured conversations with leaders from streaming platforms, production studios, talent agencies, technology companies, film festivals, and the creative community driving the growth of vertical storytelling. Discussions have explored production, financing, distribution, casting, audience development, monetization, artificial intelligence, international expansion, and the business strategies transforming mobile-first entertainment.

Production technology is evolving rapidly, with newer camera systems capable of capturing both vertical and traditional widescreen formats simultaneously. The Vertical Buzz continues to chronicle these innovations as the vertical entertainment industry matures and expands.

That mission was on display this week as The Vertical Buzz provided red carpet coverage of the launch of MicroHouse Films at SRGN Studios in Los Angeles. Co-founded by Taye Diggs, Troy Brookins, Autumn Federici, and Shelby Stone, the event brought together actors, creators, producers, executives, investors, and industry leaders from both traditional Hollywood and the rapidly expanding vertical entertainment community. Through red carpet interviews and event coverage, The Vertical Buzz continued its mission of capturing the people and moments shaping the industry’s future.

The momentum continues this summer as The Vertical Buzz travels to two of the industry’s premier gatherings: the Vertical Microdrama Market in Las Vegas, August 13–16, and Verticon in Los Angeles, August 23–26. Additional coverage is planned from the ALZA Microdrama Festival in New York later this October, continuing the platform’s commitment to preserving the conversations and collaborations driving the industry’s global expansion.

“As this industry grows, our role is simple,” Leer added. “We’re here to listen, to ask thoughtful questions, to connect people, and to preserve the story of an entertainment revolution as it unfolds. Years from now, these conversations won’t simply be interviews—they’ll be part of the historical record.”

As vertical entertainment continues to redefine how stories are created, distributed, and consumed around the world, The Vertical Buzz remains committed to serving as a trusted voice for the industry—connecting creators, studios, platforms, investors, talent, and audiences while chronicling the people, companies, and defining moments shaping the future of entertainment.

About The Vertical Buzz

The Vertical Buzz is a media platform dedicated exclusively to the global vertical entertainment industry. Through in-depth interviews, industry analysis, red carpet reporting, and special event coverage, The Vertical Buzz connects creators, studios, platforms, talent, investors, and audiences while chronicling the evolution of one of entertainment’s fastest-growing formats.

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