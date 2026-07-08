Chosen One Movers Offers Hurricane Season Moving and Storage Tips

As hurricane season intensifies across the Florida Panhandle, Chosen One Movers shares tips to help residents move and store belongings safely.

We tell customers to build in a buffer, because a named storm can delay trucks, close roads, and push back a moving day fast.” — LaDeridre Edmond

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PENSACOLA, FL - Chosen One Movers , a family-owned moving company based in Pensacola, FL, is offering hurricane season guidance to help area residents move and store their belongings safely as the Atlantic hurricane season continues through November.The Florida Panhandle sits directly in the path of tropical systems each year, and Chosen One Movers said the timing of a move, whether local or long-distance, can make a real difference in how well a household weathers storm season."People don't always think about their move date lining up with hurricane season, but it matters," said LaDeridre Edmond, Owner of Chosen One Movers. "We tell customers to build in a buffer, because a named storm can delay trucks, close roads, and push back a moving day fast."Founded in 2006, Chosen One Movers has completed moves for more than 10,000 households and businesses throughout the region, working as movers in Pensacola, FL , and surrounding communities including Gulf Breeze, Milton, Navarre and Pace. The company also serves as movers in Pensacola Beach, FL, where beachfront properties face particular exposure during storm season and often need extra lead time to schedule moves around evacuation notices.Edmond said the company recommends several steps for anyone planning a move between June and November:- Book early. Moving companies fill their calendars quickly in the weeks before a storm is expected to make landfall.- Keep essential documents, medications and valuables in a separate bag that travels with you, not in the moving truck.- Ask about storage options. Short-term storage can bridge the gap if a move date has to shift because of weather.- Photograph belongings before the move for insurance purposes, especially in coastal zones.Chosen One Movers is fully licensed, insured and bonded, holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and carries a 5.0 average customer rating. The company offers local, long-distance and commercial moving, along with packing, storage coordination and specialty services such as piano and large item moving."We've been through storm seasons with our customers for almost 20 years now," Edmond said. "Our crews know how to move fast and stay flexible when the weather doesn't cooperate."Residents planning a move during hurricane season can request a free estimate through Chosen One Movers or call the company's Pensacola office directly.Chosen One Movers LLC is a family-owned, fully licensed and insured moving company founded in 2006 and based in Pensacola, FL. Registered with the State of Florida under USDOT #1526680, the company has completed more than 10,000 moves throughout the Florida Panhandle, offering residential, commercial, long-distance and specialty moving services, along with packing and storage solutions. Chosen One Movers holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a 5.0 average customer rating. More information is available at chosenonemovers.com.Chosen One Movers180 E Burgess Rd # G, Pensacola, FL 32503, United States(850) 368-6209

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