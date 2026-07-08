Attorney General James Urges New Yorkers to Be Cautious in Charitable Giving for Venezuela Earthquake Relief
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today provided guidance to New Yorkers looking to support relief efforts in response to the devastating earthquake in Venezuela. Attorney General James warns New Yorkers to be wary of sham charities that may take advantage of their concern and bad actors who misrepresent themselves as being associated with a charity. Attorney General James also encourages everyone to ensure they are donating to legitimate charitable efforts and organizations.
“My heart breaks for all those impacted by this devastating earthquake in Venezuela and their families and loved ones at home here in New York,” said Attorney General James. “As New Yorkers seek to support relief efforts, I urge them to be careful of sham charities that prey on their generosity and make sure they are giving to trustworthy organizations and groups. I encourage anyone who experiences any issues when donating to contact my office.”
Fraudulent organizations can try to take advantage of New Yorkers’ good intentions, especially following natural disasters. Given the significant impact of the earthquake in Venezuela, it is essential for New Yorkers to be informed as they seek to help those in need. Attorney General James offers the following tips to ensure donations are safe and effective:
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Solicited by Email? Find Out Who Is Soliciting. If you receive a solicitation by email, find out who is behind that email address. Contact the charity whose name is in the email or visit its website to find out if the email is really from the charity. Do not give personal information or your credit card number in response to an email solicitation unless you have checked out the charity.
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Be Careful When Giving Through Social Media or Other Fundraising Sites. Before giving through social media or fundraising sites, research the identity of the organizer of the fundraising efforts and ask the same questions you would of a charity. Online platforms that host groups and individuals soliciting for causes may not thoroughly vet those who use their service. Donors should only give to campaigns conducted by people whom they know. Donors also should take a close look at the site’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and Terms and Conditions to see what fees will be charged. Also, don’t assume that charities recommended on social media sites, blogs, or other websites have already been vetted. Research the charity to confirm that the charity is aware of the campaign and has given its approval for the use of its name or logo. If available, sign up for updates from the campaign organizer to keep abreast of how contributions to the campaign are being spent.
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Check Before Giving. Donate to charities you are familiar with and carefully review information about the charity before you give. Check a website like Disaster Philanthropy to find out which charities are at the aid forefront. Most charities are required to register and file financial reports with the Office of the Attorney General's (OAG) Charities Bureau if they solicit contributions from New Yorkers. Check OAG’s website for financial reports of charities or ask the charity directly for its reports.
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Ask How Your Donation Will Be Used. Find out how the charity plans to use your donation, including the services and individuals your donation will support. Find out more than just the cause. Find out what organization or entity will receive the money and what programs it conducts or what services it provides. Find out how much of the organization’s budget supports its mission. All charities have administrative expenses but be wary if these costs outweigh the amount spent on relief.
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Look Into Newly Formed Organizations Carefully. Often, in the aftermath of tragedies, new organizations emerge to meet community needs. While most of these organizations are well-intentioned, and some may provide innovative forms of assistance, some may not have the experience or infrastructure to follow through on their promises, and some may turn out to be scams.
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Exercise Caution Before You Text a Contribution. Check the charity’s website or call the charity to confirm it has authorized contributions to be made via text message.
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Don't Give Cash. Give directly to the charity either by check made payable to the organization or through the charity's website.
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Be Careful About Personal Information. Be cautious before giving credit card or personal information over the phone, by text message, or via the internet. In all cases, make sure you are familiar with the organization to which you give such information and check to see that the fundraising campaign is legitimate.
- Report Suspicious Organizations. If you believe an organization is misrepresenting its work or that a fundraising or charitable scam is taking place, please file a complaint with the Charities Bureau or email complaints@ag.ny.gov.
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