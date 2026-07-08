Attorney General James Urges New Yorkers to Be Cautious in Charitable Giving for Venezuela Earthquake Relief

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today provided guidance to New Yorkers looking to support relief efforts in response to the devastating earthquake in Venezuela. Attorney General James warns New Yorkers to be wary of sham charities that may take advantage of their concern and bad actors who misrepresent themselves as being associated with a charity. Attorney General James also encourages everyone to ensure they are donating to legitimate charitable efforts and organizations.

“My heart breaks for all those impacted by this devastating earthquake in Venezuela and their families and loved ones at home here in New York,” said Attorney General James. “As New Yorkers seek to support relief efforts, I urge them to be careful of sham charities that prey on their generosity and make sure they are giving to trustworthy organizations and groups. I encourage anyone who experiences any issues when donating to contact my office.”

Fraudulent organizations can try to take advantage of New Yorkers’ good intentions, especially following natural disasters. Given the significant impact of the earthquake in Venezuela, it is essential for New Yorkers to be informed as they seek to help those in need. Attorney General James offers the following tips to ensure donations are safe and effective: