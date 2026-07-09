Texas Premier Technology Institute Launches AI Workforce Initiative Backed by New Grant Funding

Texas Premier Technology Institute's TechBridge DFW initiative, supported by a $250,000 Texas Talent Connection Grant, prepares veterans, adult learners, career changers, and underserved communities for high-demand careers in information technology, cyber

Texas nonprofit expands AI-enabled workforce training through new grant funding to prepare veterans, career changers, and underserved communities for tech jobs.

We believe talent exists in every community. Our mission is to equip Texans with the technology, AI, and career skills needed to thrive in tomorrow's workforce.” — Therelee D. Washington II, Founder & CEO

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Premier Technology Institute (TPTI), a Texas-based nonprofit technology training organization, today announced the expansion of its workforce development programs after being awarded $250,000 in Year 2 funding through the Texas Talent Connection Grant Program, administered by the Texas Workforce Commission and funded through the Wagner-Peyser 7(b) program.The funding will support TechBridge DFW: AI-Enabled IT Support Accelerator, an initiative designed to equip veterans, adult learners, career changers, and underserved communities with the technical, professional, and AI-readiness skills needed to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy.As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries and redefine the future of work, employers across the country are seeking professionals who possess both strong technical foundations and the ability to effectively understand and apply emerging technologies. Through this investment, TPTI is expanding access to industry-aligned training that prepares students for careers in information technology, cybersecurity, cloud computing, Microsoft technologies, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.The TechBridge DFW initiative reflects TPTI’s continued commitment to building a stronger technology workforce throughout Texas by creating accessible pathways into high-demand careers. The program combines instructor-led training, hands-on laboratory experience, certification preparation, career coaching, resume development, interview preparation, employer engagement, and job readiness services to help students successfully transition into meaningful employment.“We are honored to receive continued support through the Texas Talent Connection Grant Program,” said Therelee D. Washington II, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Premier Technology Institute. “Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how businesses operate and how employees perform their work. Our responsibility is to ensure that every learner, regardless of background, has the opportunity to develop the technical skills, professional confidence, and AI literacy necessary to thrive in the workforce of tomorrow.”The grant will enable TPTI to expand student enrollment capacity, strengthen learner support services, enhance AI-enabled instructional experiences, and increase access to industry-recognized certifications that align with employer demand. By integrating emerging technologies with practical workforce training, TPTI is helping bridge the technology skills gap while supporting economic mobility for individuals and families throughout North Texas.Since its founding, TPTI has remained committed to creating opportunities for populations historically underrepresented in technology careers. The organization partners with workforce development boards, employers, government agencies, community organizations, and industry leaders to develop talent pipelines that respond directly to regional workforce needs and support long-term economic growth.“Our vision extends beyond preparing students for their first job,” Washington added. “We are building a sustainable talent pipeline that helps individuals launch rewarding careers, strengthens communities, and provides employers with the skilled workforce they need to compete in an increasingly technology-driven economy. We believe talent exists in every community, and with the right education, mentorship, and opportunity, that talent can transform lives.”Looking ahead, TPTI will continue expanding strategic partnerships throughout Texas while enhancing its curriculum to address artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, digital innovation, and other emerging technologies. The organization remains focused on delivering workforce solutions that empower individuals, strengthen employers, and contribute to Texas’ continued leadership in technology and economic development.About Texas Premier Technology InstituteTexas Premier Technology Institute (TPTI) is a nonprofit technology training organization headquartered in Arlington, Texas. TPTI delivers workforce-focused education in information technology, cybersecurity, cloud computing, Microsoft technologies, data analytics, and artificial intelligence through industry-aligned training, certification preparation, career readiness, and employer partnerships.By equipping learners with in-demand technical skills and practical experience, TPTI is helping build the next generation of technology professionals and advancing workforce innovation across Texas.For more information, visit www.tpti.us

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