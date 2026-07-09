cubes official

A controlled trial published in the journal Menopause linked maca root to lower anxiety and depression and improved well-being in postmenopausal women,

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cubes, a wellness brand focused on intimacy, cites published clinical research on maca after a controlled trial found that the root improved several measures of well-being in postmenopausal women without altering their hormones. The company says the finding speaks to a group often left out of the discussion: people whose standard bloodwork reads normal yet who still sense that something has shifted.What the study measuredThe trial, published in the peer-reviewed journal Menopause , was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study of maca root. Each participant took both maca and a placebo across separate six-week periods. At a dose of 3.5 grams per day, participants recorded lower scores for anxiety and depression and reduced measures of sexual dysfunction on the Greene Climacteric Scale, a standard menopause symptom questionnaire, compared with both their own baseline and the placebo period. Blood work showed no meaningful movement in estrogen or androgen activity that could explain the results.The researchers studied 14 postmenopausal women and described the findings as preliminary. What they documented was a measurable shift in the women's symptom scores that their hormone levels did not account for.Why normal lab results can miss the pictureConversations about low mood or fading desire often begin and end with hormones. That framing can leave out people whose bloodwork returns in the normal range and who are told, in effect, that there is nothing further to address. A result showing that maca moved symptom scores without shifting hormones suggests that lab values and lived experience are not always the same measurement."Many people have already been told their levels are normal, so they assume there is nothing they can do," said Cubes officials, "Research like this suggests the picture is more complicated than a single lab result."Cubes formulates maca-based wellness products and directs customers to the underlying research rather than asking them to take a claim on faith. Maca is one of several plant compounds people used long before the clinical literature examined them, and the company says its formulations sit within that tradition.A closer look at the evidenceInterest in what goes into wellness products, and whether the science supports the claims, has grown in recent years. Cubes says it prefers to point people to peer-reviewed work and let them read it directly. The company notes that the maca trial covered a small group of participants and is not a substitute for medical advice.About CubesCubes is a wellness brand focused on desire, intimacy, and relationships. The company formulates maca-based products and has earned more than 55,000 customer reviews with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5.Media Contactsales (at) cubesofficial (dot) com786-884-8768

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