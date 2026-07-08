Auburn Farm Road/Sanders Lane daytime closures at Loudoun/Prince William County line July 13-15

FAIRFAX – Weather permitting, Auburn Farm Road (Route 3171)/Sanders Lane (Route 705) will be closed to through traffic between Arlington Oaks Drive (Route 3459)/Grassland Grove Drive (Route 3394) and Route 234 (Sudley Road) Monday, July 13; Tuesday, July 14; and Wednesday, July 15, between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day to install guardrail on the bridge over Bull Run at the Loudoun/Prince William county line, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Those needing to reach properties along Auburn Farm Road/Sanders Lane will have access; however, drivers will not be able to go beyond the bridge in either direction.

Through traffic will be detoured via Route 234, Gum Spring Road (Route 659), Braddock Road (Route 620) and Northstar Boulevard (Route 3171) back to Auburn Farm Road/Sanders Lane. Drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511virginia.org, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

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