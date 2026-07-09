A.D. Transport Express Adds Phillips Connect to 1,050 OEM New Trailer Builds Dispatching Straight from the Factory Floor

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A.D. Transport Express Adds Dispatching Straight from the Factory Floor Maximum uptime, zero maintenance: StealthNet delivers from the factory floor forward

We were very excited with Phillips Connect’s Connect1 platform, because it’s had 100 percent uptime compared with our previous system” — Ed, Director of Operations

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.D. Transport Express, a 41-year-old full truckload carrier serving leading U.S. automotive manufacturers, has deployed Phillips Connect’s StealthNet trailer intelligence solution across its entire trailer fleet including 1,050 OEM new builds. By installing directly at the factory, A.D. Transport was able to dispatch each trailer the moment they left the factory, maximizing uptime and their return on investment. The company has experienced zero platform failures since deployment.“We were very excited with Phillips Connect’s Connect1 platform, because it’s had 100 percent uptime compared with our previous system,” said Ed, the company’s Director of Operations.A.D. Transport, based in Canton, Michigan, operates more than 500 trucks and 1,700 trailers across a nearly 100-acre facility, running freight around the clock for customers that include global freight carriers and retailers in addition to the automotive sector. Approximately 75% of its business runs on a drop-and-hook model, making trailer availability and dispatch speed critical to daily operations.Rather than schedule StealthNet installations after delivery, trailer by trailer, A.D. Transport worked with Phillips Connect to spec the StealthNet units into new builds at the factory. The result: every trailer left the factory already live, already visible, already earning.“It was just a great plan to have them put into the trailers as they were being manufactured,” said Matt, A.D. Transport Express’s co-founder and vice president. “We get to see the trailer coming from the factory to the point of our pickup, and then we can utilize the equipment right from there without having to bring it to the yard.”Ed put the operational impact plainly: “When we’re in the Midwest, we want to be able to dispatch the trailer to earn out of the gate.”In addition to its StealthNet units, A.D. Transport has deployed Connect1, Phillips Connect’s software platform, alongside the TechAssist app for its maintenance team. Chris, the shop manager and a 20-year veteran of the company, says the StealthNet units have required no maintenance since installation.“Because of the stability of the StealthNets, there is no maintenance to them that we’ve seen,” Chris said.The company is now working with Phillips Connect to extend fleet visibility directly to drivers via the DriverAssist app, giving them real-time trailer data on tablets and phones. For a carrier managing large drop lots where trailers can be buried or located at off-site customer locations, the capability is expected to reduce search time and increase daily earnings per driver.“Their time is so valuable,” said operations supervisor, Tom. “We really want to do everything in our power to let them maximize their time and maximize their earnings.”About Phillips ConnectPhillips Connect is a leader in smart trailer technology, helping the world's largest fleets unlock the full value of their trailers through advanced intelligence, monitoring, and real-time visibility. The Phillips Connect platform brings together data from sensors, cameras, and an expanding ecosystem of integrated technologies to deliver actionable insights across trailer operations. From the yard to the back office, teams gain a clearer view into trailer health, cargo conditions, location, and activity, supported by built-in cargo monitoring designed to help protect freight and reduce risk. By transforming trailer data into meaningful operational insight, Phillips Connect enables safer operations, more efficient workflows, and more predictable performance. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Phillips Connect provides intelligent trailer solutions for modern transportation. For more information, visit www.phillips-connect.com

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