Pender County Library Honors Samm-Art Williams with February Exhibit

Pender County Library is proud to host an exhibit celebrating the life and career of Samm-Art Williams (1946–2024), a distinguished playwright, screenwriter, television producer, and actor. The exhibit will be on display at the Main Library in Burgaw (103 S. Cowan St.) throughout February.

Born and raised in Burgaw, Samm-Art Williams graduated from C.F. Pope High School in 1964. He later earned a degree from Morgan State University in Baltimore. His impressive career took him to stages and screens nationwide, yet he remained deeply connected to his roots in rural Pender County.

The exhibit, curated by the Pender County Historical Society, was made possible through the generous support of Sandy Shepard. Shepard has loaned items from Williams' personal collection to the Historical Society for the exhibit, including play posters and photographs. After February, the exhibit will move to the Pender County Museum in Burgaw, where it will remain on display through April 30.

Samm-Art Williams received numerous accolades during his lifetime, including Tony and Emmy Award nominations. He holds the distinction of being the only individual from Pender County inducted into the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame. His play Home was a Broadway sensation, earning nationwide acclaim and a revival in June 2024, shortly after his passing on May 13, 2024.

While living in Los Angeles during the 1980s and 1990s, Williams gained prominence as a screenwriter and executive producer for hit television shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He also appeared in several notable films and television movies. Despite his national success, he often spoke of his formative years in Pender County and the profound influence they had on his storytelling. Later in life, he returned to Burgaw to care for his mother and enjoy a quieter pace among family and lifelong friends.

"This exhibit offers a wonderful opportunity to discover more about Samm-Art Williams’ incredible life and contributions to the arts," said Library Director Allen Phillips-Bell. "Visitors will gain a deeper appreciation for his legacy and enduring connection to our community."

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate a Pender County legend. Visit the Main Library in Burgaw this February to explore the exhibit. For more information, call Pender County Library at 910-259-1234 or visit pendercountylibrary.org.



