Get in-depth look at WSDOT recommendations for SR 3 in Gorst at in-person open house

PORT ORCHARD – The results are in. The public is invited to an in-person open house to learn about Washington State Department of Transportation recommendations for the future of state highways in Gorst. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, people will be able to get information about the study results and next steps.

There is no formal presentation. Attendees are welcome to drop by anytime during the two-hour event. The in-person open house will be at South Kitsap High School in Port Orchard. WSDOT study team members will present recommendations to move forward to a National Environmental Policy Act review.

Public feedback will be incorporated into the final study report. The NEPA review will begin sometime after the study is complete in early 2027.

WSDOT’s State Route 3 Gorst Area Planning and Environmental Linkages Study focuses on improving transportation on SR 3, 16, 166 and 304 in the Gorst area.

While this work is a significant step forward in the process, any construction would require funding, which has not yet been appropriated.

SR 3 Gorst area study in-person open house

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22

Where: South Kitsap High School Gymnasium, 425 Mitchell Avenue, Port Orchard

Details: Study team members will be available to explain the study, answer questions and take comments. Translators fluent in Spanish and Tagalog will be present.

Beginning Tuesday, July 14, community members can also visit the online open house to see what options WSDOT studied to decrease congestion in Gorst and create a stronger highway system in the surrounding area. WSDOT will send out a separate announcement as soon as it is live.