Rescue Husky Receives Life-Changing Facial Reconstruction Surgery at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital

Snow, a rescued Husky, celebrates her recovery with surgeon Dr. Katie Heidgerd and veterinary ophthalmologist Dr. Andrew Enders at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Snow returns for an appointment following reconstructive surgery and ophthalmology treatment at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Snow with Sharon enjoying life after her remarkable recovery and waiting for her forever home

What began as a heartbreaking case with an uncertain outcome has become a remarkable story of resilience, advanced veterinary medicine, and hope.

Watching her heal and regain comfort reminds us why collaborative specialty medicine is so important.” — Dr. Katie Heidgerd

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a heartbreaking case with an uncertain outcome has become a remarkable story of resilience, advanced veterinary medicine, and hope.Snow, a young Husky in the care of Homeless to Home Husky Rescue , arrived at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital with devastating facial injuries believed to have been caused by a severe bite wound. The trauma had left extensive damage to the right side of her face, including tissue surrounding her right eye. The wounds had become significantly infected, and the extent of tissue loss raised serious concerns about whether reconstruction would be possible.For many animals facing injuries of this magnitude, humane euthanasia is often part of the discussion. Severe infection, extensive tissue damage, and concerns regarding long-term quality of life can create significant challenges when determining the most compassionate course of action.However, Snow’s rescuers believed she deserved every opportunity to fight for recovery.“From the moment we met Snow, we knew she deserved a chance,” said Sharon, President of Homeless to Home Husky Rescue. “She had endured unimaginable trauma, but she never lost her sweet spirit. Even through the pain, she remained trusting and gentle. We knew the road ahead might be difficult, but we couldn’t give up on her. The team at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital gave Snow an opportunity that changed her life.”Snow was admitted through Mount Laurel Animal Hospital’s 24/7 Emergency Service, where veterinarians immediately began pain management, antibiotic therapy, wound care, and supportive treatment. Once stabilized, she underwent anesthesia so the full extent of her injuries could be assessed.Following a thorough evaluation, veterinary surgeon Dr. Katie Heidgerd determined that reconstruction might be possible despite the severity of the damage.“The goal was never simply to close a wound,” said Dr. Heidgerd. “Our objective was to restore comfort, preserve function, and give Snow the best possible quality of life moving forward. Cases like this require careful planning because every decision can impact healing, appearance, and long-term function.”The injury extended into tissues surrounding Snow’s eye, making collaboration between specialties essential. Veterinary ophthalmologist Dr. Andrew Enders joined the surgical team to help preserve ocular health, eyelid function, and long-term comfort.“My role in Snow’s case extended beyond preserving an eye—it was about preserving one of the most important ways animals and humans connect with one another,” said Dr. Enders. “Every decision was made with the goals of maintaining comfort, protecting the eye, preserving eyelid function, and restoring a natural appearance.”Together, the specialists developed a complex reconstructive plan utilizing advanced surgical techniques designed to rebuild the damaged side of Snow’s face.During surgery, infected and non-viable tissue was carefully removed while healthy tissue was preserved. Using an advancement flap reconstruction technique, healthy tissue was mobilized and repositioned to fill the defect while maintaining critical blood supply. Throughout the procedure, special attention was given to minimizing tension across the surgical site, preserving delicate structures surrounding the eye, and restoring the natural contours of Snow’s face.The procedure represented a collaborative effort involving surgery, ophthalmology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, and nursing teams.Following surgery, Snow entered a closely monitored recovery period. To protect the reconstruction and support healing, a closed suction drain was placed and she wore a protective Elizabethan collar. Veterinary nurses and clinicians carefully monitored her comfort, incision healing, and overall progress.Despite everything she had endured, Snow continued to demonstrate extraordinary resilience.Her recovery progressed smoothly. Swelling decreased, tissues healed appropriately, and the reconstruction remained healthy throughout the healing process.Most importantly, the surgical team successfully preserved her eye and maintained eyelid function, allowing Snow to retain comfort, ocular protection, and a natural facial appearance.“What makes cases like Snow’s so rewarding is seeing the transformation,” said Dr. Heidgerd. “When she first arrived, the injuries were severe and the future was uncertain. Watching her heal and regain comfort reminds us why collaborative specialty medicine is so important.”Today, Snow’s story stands as a testament to the power of advanced veterinary care, teamwork, and rescue advocacy.What initially appeared to be a devastating injury with a guarded prognosis became a remarkable success story because a rescue organization refused to give up, and a team of veterinary professionals worked together to create a path forward.Snow now has the opportunity every rescue dog deserves: a future filled with comfort, safety, companionship, and love.While Snow’s recovery represents a major medical success, the rescue organization hopes her story will inspire the next step in her journey, finding a forever family. Snow is currently available for adoption through Homeless to Home Husky Rescue and is looking for a loving home where she can continue to thrive. Those interested in adopting Snow or learning more about her story are encouraged to contact Homeless to Home Husky Rescue directly.“Snow has shown us incredible resilience every step of the way,” said Sharon. “Now we are hoping someone will see what we see, a wonderful dog who deserves a family of her own. Watching her overcome so much has been inspiring, and we can’t wait to see her start the next chapter of her life in a forever home.”About Mount Laurel Animal HospitalMount Laurel Animal Hospital is a 24/7 emergency, specialty, and primary care veterinary hospital serving New Jersey and the surrounding region. With more than 50 veterinarians across multiple specialties, the hospital provides advanced medical and surgical care while remaining committed to compassionate, collaborative patient care.About Homeless to Home Husky RescueHomeless to Home Husky Rescue is a nonprofit rescue organization dedicated to saving, rehabilitating, and rehoming Huskies and Husky mixes in need. Through foster care, medical intervention, and community support, the organization provides second chances for dogs facing difficult circumstances.

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