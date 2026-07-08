New Book Introduces Trauma-Informed Framework for Racial Healing and Social Repair

Spitting into the Wind Book Cover

Spitting Into the Wind: White Pathology and the Struggle for Racial Habilitation reframes race conflict through trauma and offers healing-centered path forward

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new interdisciplinary book is sparking national conversation by reframing racial conflict through the lens of collective trauma, inherited social conditioning, and the need for intentional resocialization. Spitting Into the Wind: White Pathology and the Struggle for Racial Habilitation explores how historical patterns of domination, denial, and detachment have shaped American racial dynamics and offers a structured, healing-centered path forward.

Drawing from psychology, sociology, theology, and epigenetics, author Dr. Jerome C. Crichton argues that many of today’s racial tensions stem from learned reflexes and generationally transmitted social patterns rather than innate characteristics. The book highlights how these patterns have been reinforced by institutions and cultural narratives and how they continue to influence contemporary life.

Rather than focusing solely on critique, Dr. Crichton introduces the concept of “racial habilitation”—a trauma-informed, faith-aware process of resocialization aimed at building healthier communities and more just social structures.

“Much of our national dialogue has centered on identifying problems,” said Dr. Crichton. “But we also need a framework for healing, re-education, and transformation. Racial habilitation is about equipping individuals and communities with the tools to build a future rooted in honesty, empathy, and shared responsibility.”

The book also resonates with faith-based audiences by exploring how spiritual traditions can support racial healing, moral formation, and community repair.

Spitting Into the Wind is published by Doxology Q1 Publishing, a Brentwood-based company specializing in interdisciplinary approaches to human flourishing.

The book is available now and will be available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, in July 2026.

The book is available at:

http://www.drdrjeromeccrichton.com

http://www.doxologyq1.com

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