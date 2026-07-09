Justin Bieber to Co-headline the First-Ever FIFA World Cup™ Final Halftime Show with Madonna, Shakira and BTS

Justin Bieber

Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay also set to perform

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, FIFA and Global Citizen announced that global superstar Justin Bieber has joined as a co-headliner of the historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show, taking place on Sunday, July 19, 2026 at New York New Jersey Stadium. Justin Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira, and BTS for the first Halftime Show in FIFA World Cup™ history, bringing together global artists for a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture and impact, broadcast live around the world. Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS22 Chorus, the acclaimed choir of 4th and 5th graders from a public elementary school in Staten Island, New York, featuring Coldplay will also appear in the 11-minute Halftime Show, which has been curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.The Halftime Show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund , a landmark initiative working to raise USD $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children worldwide. The Education Fund has already raised over USD $50 million, with momentum continuing to build as USD $1 from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches will be donated throughout the tournament.Following commitments from Prime Minister Carney of Canada and Prime Minister Montenegro of Portugal as part of the campaign, Global Citizen is encouraging participating World Cup nations – President Macron of France, Prime Minister Sanchez of Spain and Chancellor Merz of Germany – to announce new contributions at a special pledging event on July 16, 2026.“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,” said Justin Bieber.“The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together. To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don't take lightly. I'm honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture, but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world,” said Burna Boy.“When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS 22 Chorus ft. Coldplay will also join and play a key role in conveying a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide. As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle.”“This is the single largest gathering of artists united for a cause since Live Aid, and it could well be the most-watched 11 minutes of broadcast music performance in history. This is a moment that will bring the world together through music, hope, and action,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Citizen. “These extraordinary artists, representing every corner of the globe, are coming together to help create opportunities for children everywhere through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. Together, we are calling on world leaders, specifically President Macron and Prime Minister Sánchez, to seize this moment of global unity by contributing to the Education Fund and ensuring this World Cup sets a new benchmark for lasting impact.”The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Halftime Show will also feature Muppets from Sesame Street, who for generations have brought joyful learning to children around the world. Their inclusion reinforces the purpose of the Halftime Show to ensure children everywhere have access to quality education. In addition, Kermit, Miss Piggy, and some of the gang from The Muppets, part of The Walt Disney Company, will join in the celebration.The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show is produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted. The show is being curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin as part of his ongoing role as international curator of the Global Citizen Festival. In May, FIFA and Global Citizen announced the first group of organizations to receive grants from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, providing access to education and football for children in underserved communities in ten countries around the world. By supporting proven models that combine education, sport, and community engagement, the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is helping expand access to learning, improve education outcomes, and create pathways to opportunity for children in some of the world’s most underserved communities. More information on the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and inaugural grantees is available at globalcitizen.org/education-fund-grantees. Applications are now open for the second cycle of grants. Visit globalcitizen.org/education-fund-apply for more details.The non-fiduciary FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund advisory board includes Hugh Jackman, The Weeknd, Ivanka Trump, Gianni Infantino, Hugh Evans, Serena Williams, Shakira, Kaká and Bank of America co-president Jim DeMare.Currently, there are approximately 350 million children and adolescents out of school globally . Of these children, approximately 133 million do not meet the minimum proficiency level in reading and math by the end of primary school.Click here to learn more about the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.ENDS/About Global CitizenGlobal Citizen is the world’s largest movement to end extreme poverty. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday advocates raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the private sector. Since the movement began, more than USD $50 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen operates in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, the UAE, and across Asia. Join the movement at globalcitizen.org, download the Global Citizen app, and follow Global Citizen on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

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