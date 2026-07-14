Lozen Advisory Launches The Name Standard℠ for Enterprise AI Accountability

The Name Standard℠: AI accountability requires human attribution from AI-assisted output through human review, named sign-off, and board evidence.

A new human-attribution standard for boards, The Name Standard℠ closes AI governance gaps by decoupling tech ownership from accountability.

When AI-assisted work leaves the company, it does not leave under the name of a large language model. AI will not absorb the blame. Shareholders and history will look to the individuals in the room.” — Akilah E. Kamaria

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lozen Advisory today announced the publication of The Name Standard℠, a human-attribution standard within the firm’s Disclosure-Independent Governance℠ methodology , designed to help corporate boards and executive teams evaluate whether AI-assisted decisions remain traceable to a responsible human or institutional actor.While standard enterprise roadmaps heavily fund technical data governance, they frequently leave a fundamental board question unresolved: who remains accountable when AI shapes the decision record?“The Name Standard℠ fixes this problem by decoupling technology ownership from human accountability,” said Akilah E. Kamaria, founder of Lozen Advisory. “A company may have an AI policy, an approved vendor tool, an implementation roadmap, or a generic ‘human-in-the-loop’ workflow and still lack verifiable evidence for agentic AI-assisted work.”THE GROWING ENTERPRISE GOVERNANCE PROBLEMCorporate AI adoption has entered a phase where speed outpaces verification, creating board-level accountability blind spots . Corporate governance fails when organizations assign technology ownership without explicitly naming human responsibility.As AI agents move across HR, finance, IT, customer-facing systems, and security-sensitive workflows, enterprises face a growing ownership problem: no single function clearly controls what an agent is allowed to do. HR platforms may treat agents like employees, IT and orchestration vendors may treat them as systems-management assets, and security vendors may treat them as runtime infrastructure risk. The Name Standard℠ addresses the accountability question beneath those competing models: who authorized the agent, who supervises it, who can stop it, who reviews exceptions, who documents its behavior, and who is accountable when it acts?The Name Standard℠ targets critical operational exposures:1. Lack of Verifiable Evidence: Standard workflows log machine use but fail to capture human review, corrections, escalations, refusals, or sign-offs.2. Shadow AI and Agentic AI Scope: Unapproved AI use and autonomous AI agents make it harder for boards to trace who authorized, supervised, reviewed, interrupted, or documented AI-shaped decisions, outputs, or corporate records.3. Regulatory, Litigation, and Whistleblower Pressure: The AI AGENT Act, the Great American AI Act discussion draft, AI hiring litigation, the Workday AI bias lawsuit, and a growing wave of healthcare AI governance disputes — spanning patient privacy, human-subject research protections, institutional review compliance, data integrity, unauthorized software deployment, and retaliation against employees who raise compliance concerns — are intensifying pressure on organizations to maintain documented, defensible human accountability.Executives seeking practical application of The Name Standard℠ can learn more through Lozen Advisory's private executive briefing, When AI Reaches the C-Suite, available through ExecutiveAISkills.com. The one-on-one session is designed for board members, C-suite leaders, and other executives responsible for AI-assisted decisions and outputs.ABOUT LOZEN ADVISORYLozen Advisory is a board intelligence and governance advisory firm focused on AI accountability, human attribution, decision integrity, and enterprise governance exposure. The firm helps corporate boards and executive teams identify governance blind spots that traditional risk tracking may fail to surface, including AI-assisted decision accountability, agentic AI oversight, workforce disclosure gaps, retention exposure, and leadership continuity risk.Through its proprietary Disclosure-Independent Governance℠ methodology and The Name Standard℠ human-attribution standard, Lozen Advisory translates complex governance, workforce, and AI exposures into board-ready intelligence.Learn more about The Name Standard℠, visit: https://www.lozenadvisory.com/blog/the-name-standard-ai-governance/

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