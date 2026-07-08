Flood Resiliency Blueprint seeks public input on flood resilience plans for Lumber and Tar-Pamlico river basins

The river basin action strategies are strategic flood resilience plans tailored to the unique characteristics and needs of each basin. The strategy outlines actionable steps to empower communities to proactively reduce impacts of flooding. These actions are guided by scientific data, local priorities and long-term sustainability objectives, ensuring the strategy is both effective and responsive to the basin’s evolving needs.

The river basin action strategies will be delivered to the NC General Assembly (NCGA) later this summer. In 2021, the NCGA directed DEQ to develop the Flood Resiliency Blueprint, which now supports the planning, evaluation and implementation of flood resilience strategies. It is the largest proactive statewide flood mitigation investment in North Carolina history, equipping local governments, the state and supporting organizations with data, tools and processes to better understand flood risk, identify community needs and guide strategic investments to reduce flood risk and strengthen resilience.

The draft Lumber and Tar-Pamlico river basin action strategies are now available for review and input. Public input will be accepted until July 27.

Members of the public are invited to submit feedback through a public feedback form or by emailing the Blueprint Program at blueprint@deq.nc.gov with “RBAS Feedback” in the subject line. Members of the public may also ask questions or provide additional input during the public information session.