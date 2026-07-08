Second Circuit Mental Health Court to Hold Graduation on July 15

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 8, 2026

Contact: Alisa Bousa, Public Information Officer, via email or 605.773.2031

PIERRE, S.D.—Second Circuit Mental Health Court will hold a graduation ceremony on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The event will be held at 2:30 p.m. CDT in Courtroom 6A at the Minnehaha County Courthouse at 425 N. Dakota Ave., Sioux Falls. Guests should enter the Minnehaha County Courthouse through security and proceed to the courtroom on the sixth floor.

With their friends and family in attendance, participants who have successfully completed all phases of this treatment court program will be honored. The event is open to the public and media. The keynote speaker will be Sioux Falls Police Department Chief Jonathan Thum.

Second Circuit Treatment Courts which include drug court, DUI court, veterans court and mental health court provide an innovative approach to rehabilitation. Instead of prison time, treatment court guarantees supervision and allows offenders access to counseling, treatment and support to help them overcome addiction. Treatment courts also enable participants to pay their taxes during rehabilitation, rather than putting their burden on the rest of the community. Treatment court participants are repeat offenders who are employed and repaying court costs, fines and child support while they work toward achieving and maintaining sobriety.

Learn more about South Dakota’s treatment courts. For more information about Second Circuit Mental Health Court, contact Treatment Court Coordinator Nichole Larive at 605-201-9395 or via email.

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About South Dakota Courts: The Unified Judicial System (UJS) consists of the Supreme Court, Circuit Courts and State Court Administrator’s Office. The Supreme Court is the state’s highest court and final decision maker on South Dakota law. The Circuit Courts are the state’s trial courts where criminal proceedings and civil litigation are handled. The State Court Administrator’s Office provides centralized administrative assistance and support services for the South Dakota judiciary. Learn more about UJS.