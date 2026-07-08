GLOVER U ADDS FIRST CANADA-BASED COACH JOHNATHAN DRISDELLE, BRINGING PRODUCTION AND LEADERSHIP EXPERTISE TO AGENTS

The Fredericton, New Brunswick team leader joins Glover U with 18 years of experience, 100+ annual home sales, and a proven approach to producing while leading.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glover U announced the addition of Johnathan Drisdelle to its coaching faculty, making him the organization’s first coach based in Canada.Drisdelle, Team Lead of The Drisdelle Team and a broker within his family-owned real estate brokerage in Fredericton, New Brunswick, brings more than 18 years of real estate experience and a proven track record in both production and leadership. He has personally sold more than 100 homes annually for seven consecutive years while leading a nine-agent team on track to complete 300 transactions and more than $100 million in sales volume this year.Drisdelle’s coaching focuses on helping agents and team leaders build high-production businesses through disciplined systems, leadership by example, recruiting strategy, accountability, and time management. His approach is built around staying “in the trenches” with agents, using live production as a leadership tool, and helping team members learn through real-world execution rather than theory.“Johnathan is the kind of leader agents can immediately learn from because he’s not just teaching the business, he’s still actively doing it,” said Jeff Glover, president of Glover U. “He has built a high-production career, grown a strong team, and done it while staying committed to his family and his personal standards. That combination of production, leadership, and real-life balance is exactly what so many agents and team leaders are trying to figure out,” Glover added.“I think the best way to lead at a high level is to stay in the trenches with your people,” said Drisdelle. “When I’m making prospecting calls, talking to agents, or going out on appointments, my team gets to see the work in real time. The production side of the business is still leadership because you’re leading by example. That’s what I want to help other agents and leaders build: a business where they can produce, lead, grow, and still be present for the people who matter most,” Drisdelle added.With more than 18 years in the real estate industry, Drisdelle has built a reputation for leadership, consistency, and results. His team has evolved from developing newer agents to attracting experienced producers, supported by a more intentional recruiting process, stronger scripts, and a clear leadership value proposition.A long-term student of Glover U, Drisdelle has completed multiple Glover U programs , including Listing Mastery and Team and Brokerage Building, and has been coached by Jeff Glover and the Glover U coaching system since 2023. Through weekly training, masterminds, one-on-one coaching, and disciplined systems, he helps agents sharpen their skills, improve accountability, and build businesses that support both production and personal freedom.To learn more about Johnathan Drisdelle or enroll with Glover U, visit gloveru.com

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