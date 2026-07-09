BFG Law Redefines Real Estate: One Commission. Everything Included.

Timothy J. Green and Beatrice Bianchi Fasani, Founding Partners at BFG Law, a Miami-based law firm, real estate brokerage, and title agency.

BFG Law launches a new Real Estate Model, including legal, brokerage, title, estate planning, and business formation services within the brokerage commission.

Why should clients coordinate multiple professionals when they can receive all of these services through one experienced team?” — Beatrice Bianchi Fasani, Founding Partner, BFG Law

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bianchi Fasani Green Law (“BFG Law”), a Florida-based law firm with affiliated real estate brokerage and title agency services, announced the launch of its Integrated Real Estate Services Model, combining legal representation, real estate brokerage, title and closing services, estate planning, and business formation services through a single coordinated transaction structure.Under this model, BFG Law’s legal services are included at no additional cost as part of the brokerage commission, giving clients access to legal, brokerage, title, estate planning, and business formation support through one integrated team.BFG Law’s real estate brokerage services are provided through its affiliated brokerage, Florida Luxury Brokers, which works alongside the firm’s attorneys and its affiliated title agency, Florida Luxury Title Agency, to deliver legal, brokerage, and title services within a single, coordinated transaction.Because BFG Law’s attorneys also own and operate the affiliated real estate and title entities and are licensed real estate professionals, these legal services are included at no additional charge within the brokerage commission, rather than being billed separately as traditional hourly legal fees.For decades, buyers and sellers have relied on separate professionals to handle different aspects of a real estate transaction.A realtor finds the property or buyer, a title company handles the closing, an attorney reviews contracts and documents, and estate planning or asset protection professionals are retained separately. BFG Law believes there is a more streamlined approach.“Our goal is simple,” said Beatrice Bianchi Fasani, founding partner of Bianchi Fasani Green Law. “Why should clients coordinate multiple professionals when they can receive all of these services through one experienced team?”Under BFG Law’s model, clients receive the traditional services expected from a real estate professional, including marketing properties, locating buyers, negotiating contracts, and guiding transactions from contract to closing. However, the firm’s multidisciplinary team also provides additional services that are often handled by separate providers.For buyers, BFG Law includes title and closing services through its affiliated title agency, Florida Luxury Title Agency. Depending on the value and complexity of the transaction, clients may also receive estate planning services, including the preparation of a will, revocable trust, or lady bird deed, as well as company formation services for investment properties.For sellers, BFG Law includes legal services related to the sale transaction, including contract review, preparation of seller closing documents, title-related issue resolution, and legal guidance throughout the closing process. Sellers typically also receive asset protection and estate planning services as part of the engagement, allowing proceeds from the sale to be structured with those goals in mind from the outset. The firm believes this structure can provide substantial value while reducing the need to retain separate attorneys and closing professionals.The model may be particularly attractive for buyers because real estate commissions are traditionally paid by the seller. As a result, many buyers may have access to title, legal, estate planning, and investment-structuring services with little or no additional out-of-pocket cost beyond the transaction itself.Sellers also benefit. By offering a package of legal and transactional services to prospective purchasers, BFG Law seeks to create additional incentives for buyers, helping properties stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.BFG Law’s client base is both domestic and international, with a significant share of transactions involving buyers and sellers from Latin America, Europe, and beyond investing in Florida real estate. The firm’s combined legal and brokerage platform allows cross-border transactions, including entity formation, tax structuring, and asset protection planning, to be handled within a single engagement, an approach the firm says is uncommon among South Florida real estate practices.“This is more than a real estate transaction,” Bianchi Fasani added. “We are helping clients buy, sell, protect, and plan for the future at the same time. We believe this integrated approach represents an important evolution in real estate services.”As one of the few firms in Florida combining licensed attorneys, licensed real estate professionals, and an in-house title agency, BFG Law is positioning itself as a provider of comprehensive real estate solutions that bring together legal, brokerage, title, estate planning, and business formation services under one platform.For more information, visit BFG Law at www.bfg.law , or contact the firm via email at info@bfg.law or telephone at +1 (305) 363-3233. The number is available for calls and WhatsApp inquiries.About Bianchi Fasani Green LawBianchi Fasani Green Law is a Florida law firm focused on real estate, corporate, tax, and estate planning matters. Through its integrated legal, brokerage, and title platform, the firm provides comprehensive solutions for residential and commercial real estate transactions throughout Florida and for international clients investing in U.S. real estate.

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