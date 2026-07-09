Safe Haven Baby Boxes Launches Safe Haven Education, a Free National Resource Hub for Safe Haven Law Awareness

A new website powered by Safe Haven Baby Boxes and Monica Kelsey provides communities, leaders, and more with life-saving Safe Haven information.

WOODBURN, IN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Haven Baby Boxes announced the launch of Safe Haven Education, a new national website created to make Safe Haven law information easier to find, understand, and share.Powered by Safe Haven Baby Boxes and founder Monica Kelsey, SafeHavenEd.org provides free resources for schools, volunteers, pregnancy centers, hospitals, fire stations, first responders, legislators, community leaders, and more who want to help prevent unsafe infant abandonment through accurate education and awareness.Every state has a Safe Haven law, but the details vary. Age limits, approved surrender locations, anonymity protections, provider responsibilities, and Baby Box access can differ from state to state. When families, educators, and community partners are unsure where to turn, confusion can cost precious time. Safe Haven Education was created to close that gap.“Safe Haven Education gives every community a place to start,” said Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. “We have spent years building, teaching, training, and walking alongside communities across the country. Now we are putting these resources in one place so schools, leaders, volunteers, and first responders can share accurate information before a crisis becomes a tragedy. This is not about politics. This is about saving lives.”The new website includes state-specific Safe Haven law information, downloadable awareness materials, shareable social media graphics, classroom resources, outreach tools, model legislation, and best-practice guidance. The site is designed to help communities communicate Safe Haven options clearly and responsibly without altering legal meaning or sharing unsafe or outdated information. SafeHavenEd.org also directs mothers in crisis to immediate support through Safe Haven Baby Boxes, including the 24/7 National Safe Haven crisis line at 1-866-99BABY1.The launch comes at a critical moment. Safe Haven Baby Boxes recently reported six babies safely surrendered in 16 days across multiple states, including surrenders through Baby Boxes, direct handoffs at Baby Box locations, and handoffs at fire stations without Baby Boxes. These recent cases reflect what Safe Haven Baby Boxes has taught for years: when communities are trained, prepared, and aware, mothers in crisis have safe options.Safe Haven Baby Boxes has invested thousands of dollars into the creation of Safe Haven Education so communities across the country can access accurate, state-specific Safe Haven resources at no cost. The website was built to remove barriers, expand awareness, and further the mission of saving babies one life at a time. Donor support helped make this national resource possible, turning generosity into practical tools that schools, first responders, healthcare providers, legislators, and community leaders can use to protect vulnerable newborns.Recent updates from Texas further underscore the importance of public education. Texas officials have confirmed encouraging movement in Baby Moses awareness efforts, including increased calls to the Baby Moses hotline, increased safe surrenders, and a decline in infant abandonments. Safe Haven Education builds on that momentum by giving every state and community access to free, accurate resources to help prevent unsafe abandonment.“Awareness is working,” Kelsey said. “When a mother knows she has a safe, legal option, a life can be saved. When a firefighter, nurse, teacher, or community member knows what to say and where to send someone, they become part of the rescue.”Safe Haven Baby Boxes encourages community members, schools, churches, healthcare providers, first responders, and legislators to visit SafeHavenEd.org, explore their state’s Safe Haven resources, and share accurate information in their communities.How You Can HelpSafe Haven Education is free to the public because of the generosity of donors who believe every baby deserves a safe beginning. To help Safe Haven Baby Boxes continue providing crisis support, education, training, awareness resources, and life-saving options for mothers in crisis, visit SHBB.org/donate.About Safe Haven EducationSafe Haven Education is a free resource hub from Safe Haven Baby Boxes, created to help schools, first responders, healthcare providers, policymakers, and community leaders share accurate Safe Haven law information. Visit SafeHavenEd.org to access state-specific materials that help parents in crisis find safe, legal options.About Safe Haven Baby BoxesSafe Haven Baby Boxes helps prevent the illegal abandonment of newborns through Safe Haven law awareness, a 24/7 crisis hotline, first responder training, and anonymous Baby Box surrender options. If you are a parent in crisis, call or text 1-866-99BABY1.

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