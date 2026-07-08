Bereaved Families Lead Walk For Lives in 100 Communities This Saturday to End the Fentanyl Crisis

Walk for Lives by United Against Fentanyl

United Against Fentanyl kicks off a day of action against fentanyl starting with a Brooklyn Bridge crossing — communities nationwide to walk in solidarity

Fentanyl kills more young Americans than cancer, heart disease, or gun homicides and auto accidents combined. Every family walking on Saturday carries the weight of someone they lost way too early.” — Paul Martin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Saturday, July 11, more than 100 cities and towns in nearly all 50 states will take to the streets for Walk for Lives — the largest coordinated grassroots response to the fentanyl crisis. Organize by United Against Fentanyl , the day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET with a mass crossing of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45. More than 10 high school students die every week from fentanyl poisoning — often after unknowingly ingesting a single counterfeit pill. Approximately one million American parents have buried a child to this crisis in the past decade.For its inaugural walk last year, Walk for Lives gathered more than 3,000 participants across 46 walks in 26 states, partnering with over 250 community nonprofit organizations. This year, UAF partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to expand the growing movement.Each walk is led by a bereaved family member—most often a mother who lost a child. Families will share their stories alongside leaders from public health, law enforcement, and elected office.“While we’ve seen a reduction in deaths recently, non-fatal overdoses have increased. In addition, deaths among 10–19-year-olds are on the rise,” said Paul Martin, Founder and CEO of UAF. “We must get the message out that fentanyl kills more young Americans than cancer, heart disease, or gun homicides and auto accidents combined. Every family walking on Saturday carries the weight of someone they lost way too early. Trust me, they want nothing more than to see stigma end and warn others that this can happen to their loved ones too.”UAF is a nonpartisan organization. Walk for Lives is a free event and open to all.For event locations, to register, or to find a walk near you, visit walkforlives.org.United Against Fentanyl is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization working to end the illicit fentanyl and broader synthetic drug crisis in America. Founded in 2024 by Paul Martin, UAF organizes bereaved families, law enforcement, public health leaders, and community members to drive awareness, education, and prevention. UAF’s work includes the Fentanyl Families Network, a nationwide membership community providing grief support and grassroots paths to advocacy and policy change. UAF is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

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