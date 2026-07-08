Stewarding Homes, Building Community: A Conversation with Kim Costa of DHLM

A Career Comes Full Circle

Although Kim has served in a variety of leadership roles throughout her public service career, housing is where it all began.

“I actually started my career in housing, so having the opportunity to return to it has truly brought my career full circle,” she says.

Today, Kim leads the Asset Management Division, working alongside her team and community partners to strengthen affordable housing programs, oversee City-owned properties, and advance redevelopment efforts that support DHLM’s mission.

“Every day brings new opportunities and challenges,” she says. “My focus remains the same—to strengthen our programs, serve our community, and help create more affordable housing opportunities for the people of Hawaiʻi.”

Rooted in Home

For Kim, affordable housing isn’t simply a policy issue—it’s deeply personal.

Born and raised on Oʻahu, she understands firsthand how difficult it has become for local families to remain in the communities they love.

“I’ve watched many friends leave Hawaiʻi because they simply couldn’t afford to stay,” she says.

She considers herself fortunate to be raising her own family where she grew up, surrounded by relatives and a strong support system. That experience continues to shape how she approaches her work each day.

“My hope is that through the work we do, more local families will have the opportunity to build their lives here, raise their children here, and continue calling Hawaiʻi home.”

Stewarding Homes and Communities

The Asset Management Division plays a vital role in ensuring the City’s affordable housing portfolio continues serving residents today while preparing for tomorrow. Under Kim’s leadership, the division oversees 21 City-owned rental properties comprising 1,449 affordable housing units, maintaining an impressive 95% overall occupancy rate while advancing redevelopment projects, strengthening partnerships, and preserving critical housing assets across Oʻahu.

For Kim, every occupied apartment represents more than a number—it represents a family with a stable place to call home.

“I hope our work gives more local families the opportunity to stay in Hawaiʻi and build their future here,” she says. “If we can help families find stability, strengthen communities, and create opportunities for future generations to call Hawaiʻi home, then we’ve made a meaningful difference.”

One accomplishment she’s especially proud of is leading the Asset Management Division and helping build a strong foundation for its future.

“Knowing that our work helps create opportunities for local families makes it especially meaningful.”

People First

When asked what inspires her most, Kim’s answer is simple.

“People inspire me,” she says.

“Seeing someone overcome challenges, grow, or make a positive difference reminds me why public service is so important. I believe we all have the ability to make an impact, and if I can help someone along the way, that’s what motivates me.”

That philosophy also shapes the advice she offers those considering a career in public service.

“Be passionate about what you do and give it your whole heart,” she says. “Public service isn’t just about completing tasks—it’s about serving people. Lead with integrity, never lose sight of why you chose public service, and remember that even the smallest act of service can make a lasting difference in someone’s life.”

Life Outside of Work

When she’s away from the office, Kim enjoys staying active and spending time outdoors.

You’ll often find her at the gym, hiking one of Oʻahu’s many trails, relaxing at the beach, or exploring the North Shore. She’s also always on the lookout for a great local coffee shop.

Whether she’s helping manage the City’s affordable housing portfolio or enjoying time with family and friends, Kim remains driven by the same goal: creating stronger communities where more local families have the opportunity to put down roots and continue calling Hawaiʻi home.