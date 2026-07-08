National Sports Collectors Convention Announces Details of New International Pavilion

Cards displayed at the 2025 National

50 Dealer Tables from 8 Countries Bring Unprecedented Overseas Action to the 46th National

Our hobby isn’t just growing in the United States – it’s witnessing a global boom.” — JBJ Promotions NSCC Show Managers

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Sports Collectors Convention , Inc. today released the details of its first-ever International Pavilion that will showcase dealers from across Europe in a dedicated space in Hall G of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The 46th National is happening this July 29th through August 2nd.Marquee dealers from the UK, Germany, Croatia, Hungary, China, Hong Kong, France and Italy will create a large collection of soccer, the largest F1 card presence ever at the event, along with a focus on NFL, NBA and more. For the vast majority of the dealers, this will be their first time attending The National.“Our hobby isn’t just growing in the United States – it’s witnessing a global boom,” said the JBJ Promotions NSCC show managers. “These are a collection of some of the best dealers in Europe, the UK and Asia, and we are thrilled to have them aboard as we continue to expand Hall G and the show as a whole.”In response to significant dealer demand, the 2025 National had a 30% larger footprint – 650,000 square feet – with nearly 20% more space for vendors that included a new upstairs area in Hall G with 75 additional vendors. This year’s National will expand on the Hall G success by adding 150 more dealer tables there and on the main floor, an enhanced Mike Berkus Memorial Stage, a new NSCC activation yet to be announced, and new corporate activation areas.To purchase tickets and/or for more event information, please visit: www.nsccshow.com and follow NSCC on Facebook www.facebook.com/nsccshow , X @nsccshow, Instagram @nsccshow, YouTube and TikTok.About the National Sports Collectors ConventionThe National Sports Collectors Convention is the world’s largest gathering of collectors, dealers and any other groups interested in buying, selling and collecting trading cards, autographs and other related sports and entertainment memorabilia. Starting in 1980, The National has grown into an annual extravaganza that is the premier showcase event of the multi-billion dollar collectibles industry. It’s been said, “If you can’t find what you’re looking for at the National, it probably doesn’t exist.”

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