County Assembly Backs Voter-Approved Audit of State Legislature

Published on: July 7, 2026

Resolution Urges Lawmakers to Cooperate with State Auditor and Preserve Judicial Review

July 7, 2026 (Barnstable, MA) – Cape Cod Regional Government’s Assembly of Delegates voted unanimously to adopt a resolution supporting the legislative audit Massachusetts voters approved in 2024, and calling on state lawmakers to honor that vote and work with the State Auditor. Sandwich Delegate James Killion and Barnstable Delegate Frank Frederickson sponsored the resolution.

State lawmakers have hindered that audit, though 72 percent of Massachusetts voters supported the 2024 ballot initiative. Instead, the Massachusetts Senate passed a resolution to voluntarily provide the State Auditor with some requested documents. The House of Representatives passed a bill that would limit the audit’s scope and block court review of any dispute.

“Transparency in government either matters or it does not,” said Sandwich Delegate James Killion. “It seems basic to me to allow an independently elected auditor to examine the processes of the legislature, which spends now upwards of $63 billion a year, to ensure that the taxpayers are being looked after. I can’t think of a better measure to hold the legislature accountable than complete and total transparency”.

“Seventy-two percent of the voters in Massachusetts voted to have an audit, and if you read the actual wording of the audit itself, it nowhere matches what the legislature, the House of Representatives put forward,” said Barnstable Delegate Frank Frederickson. “This merely echoes and restates that our constituents on Cape Cod voted overwhelmingly, and we, as an Assembly, support our constituents on Cape Cod.”

Delegates’ concerns focused in particular on a provision in the House bill that would block court review of any audit dispute.

“The House passing a provision that removes judicial review of anything which transpires with respect to this dispute is a bridge too far,” said Deputy Speaker Karl Fryzel of Brewster. “I don’t want to see the legislature try to take away the authority of the judicial branch. That’s an important check and balance.”

“In a democracy, every single voice about how government is working is valid, has a place, and needs to be listened to,” said Delegate Brian O’Malley of Provincetown. “Cape Cod has voted, and every one of our towns supported an audit. The regional government has a responsibility and role to amplify that voice.”

The Assembly of Delegates presented the resolution to the Board of Regional Commissioners, the government’s elected executive branch. The Board will consider the measure at its meeting on July 8.

A copy of the resolution is available by clicking here. A recording of the discussion is available by clicking this link.

ABOUT THE ASSEMBLY OF DELEGATES

The Assembly of Delegates is the legislative branch of Cape Cod Regional Government. It is composed of 15 delegates—one elected from each town—with votes weighted by population, who make laws, set policies, and approve spending.