DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping “doers get more done” with tax-free savings and military discount pricing on an expanded selection of home improvement essentials from The Home Depot for service members and their families overseas.

More than 20,000 home improvement products from The Home Depot can now be shipped through ShopMyExchange.com to all authorized shoppers living at Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO) or Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) addresses. Products available for overseas shipment are limited to 65 pounds or less, consistent with U.S. Postal Service guidance.

“Service members and their families living overseas face unique challenges,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Offering military-exclusive pricing on products from The Home Depot is a force multiplier, connecting our Nation’s heroes to thousands of home improvement items, no matter where they are called to serve.”

Authorized shoppers can access https://www.shopmyexchange.com/the-home-depot/3539981 at ShopMyExchange.com. Additionally, authorized shoppers living stateside can use this service to send products to military friends or family members living abroad.

Shopping The Home Depot through the Exchange provides tax-free savings and up to 10% off. Shoppers can save even more when using a https://www.myecp.com/ to order products from The Home Depot, including free shopping options and one of the lowest annual percentage rates of any unsecured retail credit card.

All active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of War civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility can shop The Home Depot tax-free at ShopMyExchange.com. Learn more at ShopMyExchange.com/vets.