Bingo Bash with CARE & Pink Bag Event to Support Breast Cancer Survivors and Thrivers

Ready for a free morning of fun at the Galleria at Tyler for breast cancer survivors and thrivers are The CARE Project, Inc.'s Diana Jaurigue, VP/Secretary; Sandy Orwin, Sr. Property Mgmt. Assoc., Galleria at Tyler; and Carrie Madrid, CARE Project's Founder / CEO. Breast cancer survivors and thrivers Gina Fitzsimmons, Patty Ramirez, Carrie Madrid, Diana Jaurigue, and Dalida Silverman are ready for a free morning of fun at the Galleria at Tyler.

Free September 12 event at Galleria at Tyler will bring breast cancer survivors and thrivers together for bingo, community support and a pink bag event.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CARE Project, Inc., and Galleria at Tyler will host a Bingo Bash with CARE & Pink Bag Event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. September 12, 2026, in the upstairs food court at Galleria at Tyler.The event is open to 150 breast cancer survivors and thrivers, who must register in advance to secure complimentary admission and a gift bag. The Pink Bag Event is sponsored by the United Breast Cancer Foundation.Guests will gather for a morning of bingo, connection and community support designed to celebrate and encourage people affected by breast cancer.“We are honored to create a welcoming space where survivors and thrivers can feel celebrated, supported and seen,” said Carrie Madrid, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The CARE Project, Inc. “Bingo Bash with CARE is about community, hope and making sure no one walks this journey alone.”Registration is required for breast cancer survivors and thrivers. Community members also may support the event by donating to help sponsor the celebration.Event details:What: Bingo Bash with CARE & Pink Bag EventWhen: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. September 12, 2026Where: Galleria at Tyler, upstairs food courtWho: Open to 150 breast cancer survivors and thriversHosts: The CARE Project, Inc., and Galleria at TylerPink Bag Sponsor: United Breast Cancer FoundationCosponsors: Galleria at Tyler and Dameron CommunicationsRegister at: https://givebutter.com/bingo-bash-with-care-mfdcnx At Galleria at Tyler, we are more than a shopping destination; we are a community gathering place. Partnering with The CARE Project allows us to stand with Riverside County families touched by breast cancer. Together, we are raising awareness, celebrating resilient survivors, and providing vital financial and emotional mentorship so that no one has to face this difficult journey alone," said Joseline Cornejo, General Manager and Property Operations at Galleria at Tyler. The CARE Project, Inc. provides a range of essential services to breast cancer survivors, including:• Financial support for treatment co-pays, rent, utilities, groceries and transportation.• Emotional support through peer mentoring and the Survivor Social Club.• Lymphedema care via a partnership with LymphaDivas , providing compression sleeves, gauntlets and gloves to survivors at no cost.For more information about these services or to inquire about support, please contact Carrie Madrid, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The CARE Project, Inc., at CMadrid@TheCareProjectInc.org, TheCareProjectInc.org, or (951) 742-7405.About The CARE Project, Inc.The CARE Project, Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to providing financial and emotional Support to individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment in the local community. Through direct financial assistance and essential services, TCP aims to alleviate the burdens faced by patients, enabling them to focus on their healing.

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