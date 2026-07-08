Spring Lake Family Resource Center Closes July 8 Due to Water Outage

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Spring Lake Family Resource Center, located at 103 Laketree Blvd., has closed today, due to the same water outage affecting the Spring Lake Community Library.

The early closure is necessary to ensure the safety and comfort of resource center visitors and staff while water service is unavailable. WIC clients who had appointments today were contacted and rescheduled.

Public Health programs at the center (WIC, Connected Care Program and ARP team) will reopen at 8 a.m. on July 9 for normal hours.

All other Cumberland County WIC locations will remain open for regular hours. For additional information on WIC services, visit cumberlandcountync.gov/health, call 910-433-3730 or email wic@cumberlandcountync.gov.

Connected Care Program staff are available via email at connectedcareprogram@cumberlandcountync.gov. To connect with ARP staff, email Selena Wilkins swilkins@cumberlandcountync.gov or TJ Fields tfields@cumberlandcountync.gov.