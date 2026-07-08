Spring Lake Community Library Closes at 10:30 a.m. Due to Water Outage

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Spring Lake Community Library, located at 101 Laketree Blvd., unexpectedly closed at 10:30 a.m. today, due to a water outage. Spring Lake Community Library will reopen for normal hours Thursday, July 9 at 9 a.m.

The early closure is necessary to ensure the safety and comfort of library visitors and staff while water service is unavailable. During the closure, patrons may access digital resources or visit other library locations.

All other Cumberland County Public Library locations will remain open for regular hours. To find another library location, or access online services, visit cumberlandcountync.gov/library, call 910-483-7727 or follow the library on social media @CCPLNC.