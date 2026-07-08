Cumberland County and City of Fayetteville Agree to Pursue Joint Governance Structure for Consolidated 911 Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — After years of planning, collaboration and input from public safety professionals, Cumberland County and the City of Fayetteville have approved a joint resolution establishing a framework for a unified Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP).The agreement strengthens emergency communications, improves coordination among first responders and supports every person throughout Cumberland County.

The joint resolution establishes a framework for creating a single emergency communications center through a Joint Governance Board with representation from both governments. An Operations Committee, made up of public safety professionals and end users, will provide operational expertise and recommendations to help guide day-to-day emergency communications. The Joint Governance Board will provide policy oversight and accountability. Cumberland County will initially serve as the administrative unit responsible for the financial and administrative functions to be outlined in the future interlocal agreement (ILA) and with the direction of the Joint Governance Board.

The resolution, signed July 8, outlines the framework for an interlocal agreement to be developed within 60 days. The agreement will establish the governance structure, administrative responsibilities, implementation process and other operational details necessary to transition to a unified communications center.

City of Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Kirk deViere issued the following joint statement:

"Public safety doesn't stop at a jurisdictional line, and neither should our commitment to it. A joint governance model for our consolidated 911 center means the City and County are building this system together, sharing responsibility, expertise and accountability. This is what real partnership looks like."

"Every emergency begins with the same call to 911. Every resident deserves an emergency communications system built on professionalism, trust and accountability."

Over the next 60 days, representatives from both governments will work together to develop the interlocal agreement (ILA) and acquire an independent third-party implementer that will guide transition to a joint center. The agreement will be presented to both governing bodies for consideration before implementation begins.

For more information about Cumberland County, visit cumberlandcountync.gov, download the MyCCNCGov app or follow CCNCGOV on social media.

Learn more about the City of Fayetteville at fayettevillenc.gov or follow the City on Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.