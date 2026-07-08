NMAC to Host 30th U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS in Anaheim, CA, Marking 45 Years of the Movement

The nation’s largest annual gathering of community, workforce, government officials, policymakers, and the healthcare industry across the HIV movement.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NMAC, (formerly the National Minority AIDS Council) will host the 2026 U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA), the nation’s largest annual gathering of community, frontline workforce, government officials, policymakers, and the healthcare industry across the HIV movement. The conference offers expert-led sessions on health equity, biomedical prevention, policy, and strategies to end the HIV epidemic, alongside skill-building workshops, continuing education units (CEUs), and a robust exhibit hall featuring nearly 100 organizations and companies. More than 2,000 attendees are expected, including community leaders, advocates, people living with HIV, federal partners, funders, and community-based organizations.This year’s conference arrives at a historic milestone: 45 years since the CDC first reported the emergence of AIDS and 30 years since the launch of USCHA. Under the theme “United and Unbreakable: The HIV Movement at 45,” the conference both honors decades of grassroots resilience and confronts the urgent work ahead, strengthening systems, protecting HIV funding, and advancing health equity in a shifting political landscape.KEY NEWS ANGLES:- A historic milestone: USCHA marks its 30th anniversary as the HIV movement reflects on 45 years of resilience, loss, organizing, scientific progress, and community leadership. 45 years of the HIV movement- A critical policy moment The conference will convene leaders at a time when HIV funding, prevention infrastructure, Ryan White programs, and health equity investments face growing uncertainty- Community leadership at the center: USCHA is built around the voices, experiences, and leadership of the communities most impacted by HIV- Science, systems, and lived experience: USCHA connects biomedical advances with real-world implementation, access, policy, and the daily realities of people living with and affected by HIV- Workforce and systems focus: Sessions will support the frontline HIV workforce through skill-building, continuing education, leadership development, and cross-sector collaboration.MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:USCHA offers extensive opportunities for press coverage, including access to keynote speakers, federal officials, community advocates, and people living with HIV; plenary sessions; and the bustling exhibit hall. Interview requests and press credentialing can be coordinated by contacting NMAC.REGISTRATION:Registration is now open. Early bird rates are available through June 29, 2026; standard rates apply through July 31, 2026. Late registration for all categories is $925 after July 31.Register at: www.nmac.org/uscha/registration Hotel accommodations are available at the Hilton Anaheim SPONSORSHIP & EXHIBITS:Organizations interested in sponsoring or exhibiting can view opportunities at www.nmac.org/uscha/sponsor-exhibit About NMAC:Launched in 1987 during the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the United States, NMAC is a national HIV organization that offers capacity building, leadership development, policy education, and public engagement to end the HIV epidemic among communities most impacted in the United States. We convene the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit – the nation’s largest gathering of the HIV/STI workforce focused on enhancing access to HIV prevention including Treatment as Prevention and the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS – the nation’s largest gathering for community mobilization and public health education for a whole-person health approach. Visit: www.nmac.org

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