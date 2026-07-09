Silverton Christmas Market Unveils Mid-Willamette Valley’s Only Ice Skating Rink, Announces Christmas in July Savings

Silverton Christmas Market Ice Skating Rink Silverton Christmas Market Light Display Silverton Christmas Market Light Display Ornament

Limited-time offer available through July 31: 10% off hotel + ticket packages or $5 off adult tickets

The addition of ice skating creates a completely new experience for our guests and gives families another reason to make the Market part of their holiday tradition.” — Mike Arnold

SILVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Silverton Christmas Market is bringing an exciting new holiday tradition to the Mid-Willamette Valley this winter with the debut of a full-size ice skating rink, the only one of its kind in the region. The ice skating rink offers a classic holiday experience for families, couples, and groups, and is expected to become one of the Market’s signature attractions. The new attraction joins more than 2 million lights, snowless tubing, festive food and drinks, live music, Santa, and an authentic German vendor market when the event returns November 20 - December 31, 2026.To celebrate, the Market is kicking off the season with a special Christmas in July promotion. Now through July 31, guests can save 10% on Silverton Christmas Market Hotel + Ticket Packages at the Oregon Garden Resort, or take $5 off Sunday-Friday adult tickets when purchased online using promo code MERRY.HOTEL + TICKET PACKAGESNow through July 31, save 10% on Silverton Christmas Market Hotel + Ticket Packages at the Oregon Garden Resort with promo code MERRY. It’s the lowest rate that will be offered all season! The Silverton Christmas Market Hotel + Ticket Package is available Nov. 20-22, 25, 27-29 & Dec. 2-6, 9-23, 26-31, 2026, and includes:• Tickets to the Silverton Christmas Market for each person on the package• Hotel room• Parking at the Resort for one vehicle (skip the shuttle and don’t worry about driving home!)• Breakfast the next morning• Admission to The Oregon GardenFor guests wanting to visit on less crowded, lower priced, sensory friendly nights, the Oregon Garden Resort also offers a special Lights Only Hotel Package, available on Nov. 23-24, 26, 30 & Dec. 1, 7-8 & 24-25, 2026. Vendors, Santa, ice skating, snowless tubing, live music, etc., are not available on these nights. Skip the crowds, take your time through the lights, and enjoy:• Entry to the lights for each person on the package• Hotel room• Parking at the Resort for one vehicle• Breakfast the next morning• Admission to The Oregon GardenEach room includes a cozy fireplace, private patio or deck, and some rooms are also pet-friendly. While staying, don’t forget to book a relaxing service at the Moonstone Spa or visit the Fireside Lounge for a nightcap and live music nightly.$5 OFF EVENT TICKETSBuy your tickets by July 31 with promo code MERRY, and save $5 off Sunday-Friday adult tickets! Ticket prices start at $15 for adults and $8 for kids ages 6-12, and children 5 and under are always FREE.Add-ons include VIP parking, general parking, ice skating and snowless tubing tickets.Don’t miss the chance to make magical memories this holiday season! Book now at SilvertonChristmasMarket.com.The Silverton Christmas Market is proudly sponsored by Power Kia & Power Buick GMC of Salem, Dallwig Brothers Building Supply, NW Natural, Republic Services, Peak Implant and Oral Surgery, Willamette Valley Bank, Wood Pellet Products, and Moonstone Hotel Properties.###About Silverton Christmas Market:This event has become a beloved family tradition over the past decade. The Silverton Christmas Market gathers inspiration from authentic German Christmas Markets, with collectible mugs; traditional lebkuchen (gingerbread hearts) and gluhwein (mulled wine); artisan vendors; a booth selling imported handcrafted German nutcrackers, smokers and ornaments; and a light section dedicated to Krampus - the wicked German counterpart to St. Nicholas. The event features more than 2 million lights, snowless tubing, festive food and drinks, live music, Santa, and an authentic German vendor market, November 20 - December 31, 2026The Silverton Christmas Market aims to support the community of Silverton through donations to the school district, local non-profits (including Silverton Area Community Aid, North Willamette Valley Habitat for Humanity, and more), and discounted admission for Silverton residents to experience the magic. We’re proud to have been awarded Silver for the Best Charity Event by the Best of the Willamette Valley 2025 Awards. If your organization is interested in partnering with or sponsoring the Silverton Christmas Market, you’re encouraged to reach out to Heather Collora at heatherc@moonstonehotels.com.

Silverton Christmas Market

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