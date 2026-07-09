Quorum Cyber Helps Organisations Secure the Foundations of AI with New Suite of Services

Microsoft-first cyber security leader enables organisations to adopt AI securely while defending against emerging AI-powered threats

AI is changing how organisations operate, how decisions are made, and how work gets done, but AI can only be trusted when the foundations beneath it are secure.” — Kevin Hanes, CEO of Quorum Cyber

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber , an award-winning Microsoft-first cyber security services provider, today announced its strategic focus on helping organisations secure the foundations of artificial intelligence (AI) as it revamped four professional services offerings:• Agent 365 Readiness Accelerator – govern AI agents before they sprawl• AI & Cloud Security Posture Assessment – secure the cloud foundations AI depends on• AI Data Exposure Protection & Governance Accelerator – move from AI risk visibility to AI risk reduction• AI Data Security Posture Management Assessment – understand what data AI can access.The enhanced professional services suite empowers organisations to move from AI ambition to secure agentic AI assurance. Spanning Microsoft 365 agent readiness, AI and cloud security posture, data exposure protection and governance, and data security posture management, the services help private sector, public sector, and not-for-profit sector organisations understand what AI can access, where sensitive data may be exposed, and which controls need to be strengthened before AI is scaled across the business.The professional services suite also complements Quorum Cyber’s managed services portfolio, including Clarity Data & AI, helping customers move beyond point-in-time assessment to ongoing visibility, risk reduction, and stronger control over the data that AI can access.As organisations accelerate AI adoption, many are moving faster than their security, governance, and data protection models can support. AI tools, assistants, and agents are only as secure as the data, identities, permissions, and environments they can access. In this new era, organisations need confidence that the technologies powering AI are secure, governed, and resilient.AI is also transforming cyber defence by assisting security teams to analyse vast quantities of data, accelerate investigations, and respond to threats with greater speed and precision. Organisations that succeed will be those that combine AI capabilities with human judgement, expertise, and experience.Quorum Cyber helps customers secure the foundations of AI through three key areas:1. Protecting the use of AI across the business, helping organisations secure data and govern AI tools, assistants, and agents2. Defending against AI-powered threats, as attackers increasingly use AI to accelerate and scale their attacks3. Securing the data, identities, and environments that AI depends on, creating the trusted foundation for AI adoption.“AI is changing how organisations operate, how decisions are made, and how work gets done, but AI can only be trusted when the foundations beneath it are secure,” said Kevin Hanes, CEO of Quorum Cyber. “Organisations need to understand what AI can access, what it can influence, and where risks exist, and trust in AI starts with secure foundations, clear governance, and visibility into how these technologies interact with critical business assets. As a Microsoft-first cyber security provider, Quorum Cyber helps customers combine the power of the Microsoft security ecosystem with real-world, threat-led expertise so they can embrace AI with confidence, build resilience, and stay ahead of an increasingly AI-enabled threat landscape."The announcement builds on Quorum Cyber's commitment to helping organisations in all industry sectors navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape while unlocking the benefits of AI securely and responsibly.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is a proactive, threat-led cyber security company helping organisations defend against an increasingly complex digital landscape, including the opportunities and risks created by AI. With customers across North America, the UK, and beyond, Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. Its mission is to help good people win by providing clarity and confidence in moments of cyber risk. For more information, visit www.quorumcyber.com

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