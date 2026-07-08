Arizona Senate Democrats Applaud Those Who Worked to Submit More Than 420,000 Signatures to Bring ESA Accountability Before Voters

PHOENIX – Arizona Senate Democrats applaud the Arizona Education Association, Save Our Schools Arizona, and the thousands of volunteers, parents, educators, and community advocates who submitted more than 420,000 signatures to the Arizona Secretary of State in support of the Protect Education Act, a citizen-led effort to give voters the opportunity to decide whether Arizona's Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program should include stronger transparency, accountability, and safeguards.

The extraordinary number of signatures sends a clear message: Arizonans are demanding the opportunity to take action after years of Republican inaction. Despite repeated reports of fraud, waste, and abuse in the ESA program, Republicans have refused to strengthen oversight, protect taxpayer dollars, or ensure the more than $1 billion program remains focused on students.

"Today is a victory for Arizona families, public education, and the power of grassroots organizing," said Assistant Democratic Leader Sen. Catherine Miranda. "More than 420,000 Arizonans signed their names because they believe taxpayers should decide whether their hard-earned dollars deserve accountability. Republicans had every opportunity to fix the fraud, waste, and abuse in the ESA program, but instead chose to protect the status quo. Now, voters are one step closer to having their say."

While the initiative must still complete the legal and verification process before appearing on the ballot, the number of signatures submitted demonstrates that if Arizona continues to have a private voucher program, Arizonans want it to be accountable, transparent, and centered on students.

"For years, Democrats, educators, and parents warned that the ESA program was a blank check that lacked meaningful oversight, and Republicans ignored us all," said Sen. Eva Diaz, Ranking Democrat on the Senate Education Committee. "Today's milestone proves that nearly half a million Arizonans believe that the dollars provided by this program should come with the expectation that taxpayer dollars support students, not a system with too few safeguards and too little transparency. Thanks to this incredible grassroots effort, voters are one step closer to deciding the future of this program."